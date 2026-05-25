PS5 users surprised to learn consoles are actually upside down, discover indicators to check orientation for safety

This text is a long news article discussing how some PlayStation 5 (PS5) console owners have been confused about the orientation of their consoles. It mentions several indicators to check if a PS5 is upside down, such as the orientation of the disc drive and the face buttons on the console when it is horizontal.

darksoul72/Shutterstock Released in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 is great for a number of things, including accessing a vast library of games, but its unique design seems to have left some owners on the internet confused over the system's true orientation.

With options for positioning the machine either vertically or horizontally, some gamers are surprised to learn their consoles are actually upside down. Fortunately, there are some signs to look out for. There are a number of indicators that a PlayStation 5 is topsy turvy, including which way the games enter when using a Disk Edition of the system.

However, there are other signs users can check, such as the locations of certain components and physical indicators. While likely harmless, having your PS5 sitting the wrong way can create an opportunity for system problems, so we'll tell you how to check if it's sitting correctly so you can prevent such issues.

Note that even Sony isn't always sure what direction the console should be placed - back in 2021, the company released a video showing the PlayStation upside down, which Sony eventually deleted. Nevertheless, a couple of ways to check if your system is lying incorrectly can be found in the text. When reading a vertical stand, the disc slot should be in the bottom-right corner, and when lying down, the disc drive should be at the bottom-left.

Discs should be inserted into the drive face up. When lying horizontally, you should see the classic PlayStation face buttons (square, circle, triangle, X) etched into the fin on the back of the device. If using a vertical stand, there is a cap hiding a screw for the side that attaches the bases. This cap indicates which side the PS5 should sit on, and the engraved face buttons indicate where the base should be attached.

For the Digital Edition, be sure to check where the feet should go. If you see a capped port or the PS emblems, that's the side you want facing down. Though it can be harmless to leave your device upside down, there is a risk of issues. To keep your console safe, make sure the device stays ventilated so it does not overheat.

If you're using the Disk Edition, the system may be unable to read discs if it's upside down. Should you need to reconfigure your device, you may also want to look at these six manual configuration steps to ensure the best quality





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Playstation 5 Orientation Indicators Safety Console Problems

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