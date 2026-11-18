Sony PS5 Pro costs $1,499.99. Owners need 120Hz TVs with VRR and HDMI 2.1 to unlock AI upscaling and 4K gaming performance effectively.

Sony has released the PlayStation 5 Pro console, a high-end gaming system that has immediately faced supply constraints due to intense consumer demand. The limited availability has driven prices up significantly in the secondary market, prompting retailers like GameStop to adjust their pricing structures in October. The unit equipped with a disc drive is now priced at $1,499.99, while the digital-only edition costs $1,399.99. This premium pricing reflects the console's position as a top-tier device for serious gamers seeking the best possible performance.

PS5 Pro Hardware Requirements for Buyers

PlayStation 5 Pro owners must ensure their display equipment supports specific technical standards to utilize the system's full capabilities. The console relies on a television or monitor that features a 120 Hz refresh rate and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support. Without these features, users will not experience the visual upgrades provided by the system's AI-driven upscaling technology. Sony has engineered the console to enhance compatible titles, allowing for either 4K visuals with stable frame rates or higher frame rates with adjusted graphics settings depending on user preference.

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Consumers who are uncertain if their current screen is compatible with PlayStation 5 Pro should verify the specifications online before relying on the device. Users can check their TV model's native resolution and VRR support by accessing the settings menu on their display. For instance, Sony televisions display these options under Channels & Inputs or External Inputs > HDMI Signal Format. Buyers must look for Enhanced Format (VRR) or Game Mode to confirm compatibility. It is critical to note that Sony's VRR functionality for the PlayStation 5 Pro only operates on specific HDMI 2.1 ports.

Understanding Refresh Rates and VRR Technology

The term 120 Hz refers to the frequency at which a screen refreshes its image, which directly impacts the smoothness of gameplay. A higher refresh rate allows the display to match the frame rate output of the console, which can reach 120 FPS. If the hardware limits the refresh rate to 60 Hz, such as with budget LG UQ or UR series TVs and Samsung Crystal UHD models, the user will only perceive 60 FPS regardless of the console's capabilities. This limitation means the display hardware, rather than the PlayStation 5 Pro, becomes the bottleneck for performance.

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Variable Refresh Rate serves a different purpose by synchronizing the display's refresh rate with the console's frame rate in real time. This technology eliminates screen tearing, reduces stuttering, and minimizes input lag, making it a critical component for competitive gaming. While having both high refresh rate and VRR support is ideal, the two components must work in tandem to deliver a consistent experience. Additionally, response time is a vital factor, referring to how quickly pixels change color. Fast response times are necessary to prevent ghosting and blurring, ensuring that fast-moving objects on the screen remain clear.

Recommended Displays and Buying Strategies

For consumers looking to upgrade their setup, the Hisense U7SG and the LG C6 OLED 2026 are highly rated by experts for gaming performance. These televisions typically carry Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices ranging from $1,299.99 to $1,999.99 for a 55-inch model. However, significant discounts often make these mid-range priced devices more affordable for budget-conscious gamers. Alternatively, the TCL QM7K is recommended as a value-oriented option for those who can find it in stock, offering strong performance relative to its cost.

When shopping for a new display, users should prioritize specific features listed on the box or in published specifications. The first requirement is native 120 Hz support with clean motion handling. The second is the presence of HDMI 2.1 ports, which are necessary for VRR and auto low latency mode. The third consideration is the panel type, with OLED panels generally offering the best visual experience and fastest response times. If OLED technology is too expensive, mini-LED serves as a viable alternative, providing high brightness levels and avoiding the risk of screen burn-in associated with some OLED models.