PS5 Physical Discs Require Downloads: Access Risks and Legal Pushback

Thirty-four percent of PS5 physical games need downloads to play, raising concerns about long-term access and prompting congressional scrutiny. This report details the limitations of physical media and the new ownership legislation.

Buying a physical video game disc no longer guarantees permanent, offline access to the software. New data reveals that 34 percent of PlayStation 5 games require a download before they can be played, even when the consumer possesses the physical disc. This statistic highlights a significant shift in how digital rights management and game distribution function on modern consoles, challenging the traditional belief that physical media ensures longevity and ownership.

Download Requirements for PS5 Discs

Among the titles that require downloads, 12 percent of all PlayStation 5 discs cannot be played at all without an initial Internet connection. The primary reason for this restriction is file size; the game files are too large to fit on the standard PlayStation 5 Blu-ray disc, which has a maximum capacity of approximately 100 gigabytes. Consequently, the console must connect to the internet to retrieve the necessary data packages to boot the game.

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The remaining percentage of titles with download requirements suffer from significant bugs or have extra content locked behind updates that fundamentally impact the overall gameplay experience. While these figures for PlayStation titles are slightly above the industry average for physical games overall, the trend is concerning. Industry-wide, 27 percent of physical games need a download, and 9 percent are completely unplayable without one.

Limited Protection of Physical Media

These technical requirements tie PlayStation 5 games directly to the Internet, Sony's servers, and the user's PlayStation Network account. This dependency means that buying physical game discs can only do so much to protect access to software you have purchased. The ability to share discs with friends, a feature common with older consoles like the PlayStation 2 or Nintendo Entertainment System cartridges, is effectively removed for these titles.

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While physical discs may eventually degrade or get lost, the digital licensing model introduces a more severe risk. When you buy a PlayStation 5 game, you are purchasing a license to play the game, not the software itself. This license could be revoked at any time by the publisher or platform holder. This issue has become prominent enough to warrant legislative attention, moving beyond consumer complaint to formal political debate.

Congressional Scrutiny and Legislation

In October 2026, Congressman Ritchie Torres introduced legislation in the House of Representatives aimed at protecting digital consumers. The proposed bill seeks to give buyers actual ownership of their digital games and require developers to release offline versions before shutting down servers. This legal pushback is a direct response to the vulnerabilities inherent in the current digital distribution model.

Torres uses the upcoming shutdown of servers for NBA 2K25 as a prime example of consumer-unfriendly practices. Released in 2024 at a price point between $69.99 and $99.99, the game will see its online servers closed at the end of the year. For players who rely on digital licenses for these online components, the shutdown renders significant portions of the purchased product inaccessible, highlighting the gap between price paid and service received.

Future of Game Ownership and Access

The debate over digital ownership extends to all platforms, as digital game sales have been rapidly increasing across publishers and hardware ecosystems. Despite this growth, physical media loyalists continue to detest being forced into an all-digital future. The data from PlayStation confirms that physical discs are becoming a hybrid medium, offering only partial independence from online services.

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As servers for older consoles and defunct online games disappear, the lesson is clear: digital storefronts and cloud services are not permanent. Once these services go away, consumers lose access to any games they do not already have fully downloaded and licensed locally. The introduction of the new bill in the House of Representatives suggests that regulatory frameworks may soon evolve to mandate offline access as a standard consumer right.