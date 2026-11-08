PS Plus Premium Gets Free Trials for Mortal Shell 2 and Resonance

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can now access free game trials for Mortal Shell 2 and Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy alongside November game catalog updates.

PlayStation Plus subscribers gain access to two new free game trials starting in November 2026. The latest additions to the service allow Premium -tier members to preview Mortal Shell 2 and Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy without additional cost.

Game Trials Program Expansion Details

These titles are available through PlayStation Plus' new Game Trials program. The initiative is currently exclusive to Premium subscription holders. Essential and Extra tier members cannot access these specific trials. They must rely on the broader Game Catalog for their entertainment options.

Also read PlayStation Plus Extra Update Adds New Game Plus to Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Mortal Shell 2 Dark Fantasy Review

Mortal Shell 2 is an action role-playing game that blends Soulslike mechanics with unique character building systems. Players utilize Shells to customize their abilities and adapt to different combat scenarios. The game features an open world with numerous bonus dungeons and weapons to discover. Screen Rant critic Leo Faierman awarded the title a 9 out of 10 rating.

Resonance Prequel Stealth Action

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy serves as the third entry in the Plague Tale series. It functions as a prequel to the first game and introduces Sophia as the playable protagonist. Sophia is a smuggler who experiences visions of the distant past. The narrative spans the Minoan Period and the Middle Ages.

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This installment shifts focus from pure stealth to more action-oriented gameplay. It includes a full-on parry mechanic for combat. The game serves as an accessible entry point for new players to the franchise. Existing fans of Innocence and Requiem may find the change in pace refreshing.

Additional Trials and Subscription Tiers

The Game Trials library previously included Valheim, The Sinking City 2, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, and John Carpenter's Toxic Commando. Players must pay for the full versions of these games after the trial period expires. The trials provide a risk-free way to evaluate content before purchase.

Sony launched PlayStation Plus on June 29, 2010. The service offers three distinct subscription tiers with varying annual costs. Essential plans cost $59.99 annually. Extra plans are priced at $99.99 per year. Premium plans require an annual fee of $119.99.

November also brings standard free games to the platform. These include classics from the Tomb Raider franchise and a modern zombie hit. A delightful roguelike title rounds out the monthly selection. These games are available to subscribers based on their tier level.