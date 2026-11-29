A detailed analysis of the PlayStation Plus December 2026 lineup featuring Sonic Superstars, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Slaughtered, reviewing reception and updates.

PlayStation Plus subscribers gained access to a diverse array of titles starting December 1st, 2026, with redemption privileges extending through January 4th, 2026. The monthly lineup consists of three distinct games, one of which is a bundled package, offering a wide spread of genres and gameplay mechanics for the platform's user base.

Sonic Superstars Dual Remake Mechanics

Sonic Superstars is a dual remake that combines two previous entries into a mostly unified experience, leveraging the fluid trick system the franchise is known for. Checking off challenges and mastering maps is rewarding, as it pays to improve and get even bigger combos within this updated package.

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The game utilizes the trick system from the fourth entry to bring a more liberating feel to the modern day, though it is not a one-to-one remake. This design choice is also represented in the soundtrack, which only includes a small fraction of the original songs found in the source material.

Despite these structural improvements, Sonic Superstars suffers from technical issues and some wonky translations that detract from the polished experience players might expect from a major franchise release.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 RPG Brawler Review

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is a 3D brawler set in the totemic anime franchise and is by far the oldest of the three games in the December lineup. It received a tepid reception upon its initial release, as seen with its average review score, which lagged behind its peers.

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The title is a mix between an arena brawler and an RPG, making for a unique title that takes players through various events in the franchise. These events act as clever bits of fan service, which carry the game quite far through its narrative presentation.

The combat system can grow repetitive and is incredibly similar to the first game in the series. However, the combat is better than the combat-free parts of the game that are generally quite dry and get away from throwing fireballs and laying the smack down.

It is not the smoothest action game, yet it at least finds a way to make some iconic scenes playable and act as a playable what if scenario squarely aimed at die-hards.

Slaughtered Survival Horror Adaptability

Slaughtered is the most recent installment in the acclaimed horror franchise that forever changed the genre. It was received well at launch, earning an average score that reflects its strong initial reception among critics and players alike.

The game revolves around a smart beast that can stalk the player in unexpected ways, leading to a terrifying experience that thrives off its unpredictability. It has significantly better pacing that invites players to replay it multiple times to fully appreciate its design.

The World War I bunker players are trapped in only has a simple objective to escape, but the way to achieving that objective can change rather dramatically. Items are not always in the same place and the ingenuity of the horrifying beast roaming the halls makes players think on their toes.

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Frictional Games Modifiers and Customization

Slaughtered also has some immersive sim elements, meaning players can use its many tools in surprising ways to make their own solutions to certain puzzles. Sometimes a grenade or explosive barrel can open a door instead of a key, adding layers of strategic depth.

It is a bit light on story, especially compared to Frictional Games horror classic titles, but it more than makes up for it through its unpredictable gameplay that invites players to survive, adapt, and think for themselves. This design philosophy is heavily supported by extensive community and official support.

The game did not receive any paid DLC, but it did get a few free updates to enhance longevity. On top of two new difficulty options on both extremes, Frictional also added a custom mode that gave players even more control over their experience.

This exhaustive list of settings allows those willing to brave the game dark hallways options that can randomize item locations, make the beast even more unpredictable, change how the fuel system works, limit saves, and more. There are over 30 modifiers that make this dynamic game even more dynamic.

Long Term Support and Platform Limitations

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been out since 2016 and has seen years and years of support from its developers. Free updates have added skills, quests, costumes, abilities, events, an anti-cheating tool, accessories, various other cosmetics, better load times, balance changes, and bug fixes.

As for paid DLC, the game has received around two dozen packs that add new characters, attacks, cosmetics, music, missions, and more to the game. These packs range from $4.99 to $19.99 and some are bundled together to provide value to dedicated players.

Sadly, there still is no native PS5 version of Slaughtered, despite the original launching almost three years after the PS5 release. This absence remains a notable gap in the hardware's horror catalog for enthusiasts seeking the latest experiences on the current generation console.