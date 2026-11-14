Prue Leith Reveals Productive Bake Off Downtime and New Travel Series

Prue Leith explains how she wrote seven books during baking show breaks and discusses her new documentary with Sandi Toksvig in South Africa.

Dame Prue Leith has revealed that she wrote seven books during her nine-year tenure as a judge on The Great British Bake Off. The prolific author utilized the extensive waiting periods for oven baking to complete most of these works, including cookbooks, a novel, and a memoir.

Baking Downtime and Writing Schedule

Leith, now 86, explained that showstoppers can require four to five hours to bake, creating significant blocks of downtime in the tent. She wrote these manuscripts in the Winnebago she shared with co-judge Paul Hollywood while waiting for cakes to finish cooking. Leith described this extended downtime as a major advantage, particularly for her successor Nigella Lawson, who assumed the role in September.

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When asked what her former colleague was doing during these long intervals, Leith noted that Paul Hollywood spent the time watching motor racing. She emphasized that this was not a sign of laziness but rather a reflection of his deep connection to the program. Leith stated that Hollywood is so integral to the show that he could theoretically judge the entire competition on his own.

Contrasting Work Ethic and Retirement Decision

Leith expressed admiration for Hollywood's ability to relax, noting that he frequently travels to Cyprus for holidays, flies airplanes, or drives fast cars immediately after filming concludes. She attributed her own relentless work habit to a desire for constant novelty and a touch of greed, contrasting it with his contentment. While the official reason for her departure was the need for summer holidays, Leith admitted that boredom and a craving for adventure also influenced her decision.

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This summer, Leith took an extended break, traveling through Poland, Latvia, and Estonia with her husband John for one month. The couple subsequently rented a house near Biarritz for the entire family, an experience she deemed worth leaving the series. The decision followed a trip to her native South Africa with friend Sandi Toksvig, where they filmed a travel documentary involving hot-air balloons and unexpected encounters.

South African Adventure and Friendship

The upcoming Channel 4 series, titled Prue & Sandi's South African Adventure, chronicles their month-long journey. The pair, with a combined age of 154, explored both lighthearted and serious aspects of the country. The documentary includes a segment where Leith confronts the guilt of growing up as a white person with black nannies during apartheid, recalling her shame at not thanking the older black men who yielded the pavement for them.

Despite the serious themes, the series captures the joy of their female friendship. Highlights include a cable car ride up Table Mountain where Toksvig waved at a naked sunbather on a cliff edge. Leith praised the experience of dining together every evening, noting that being with Toksvig brings her great joy. Leith also highlighted Hollywood's technical skill, describing the sight of him kneading dough as a magical performance to witness.