Prue Leith Reveals Desire to Plan Her Own Death and Advocates for Assisted Dying

At 86, Dame Prue Leith discusses her wish for a controlled death, the obstacles due to current laws, and her long-standing campaign for assisted dying. She shares personal motivations and contrasts her views with those of her son.

At the Hay Literary Festival , renowned cook and writer Dame Prue Leith , 86, opened up about her thoughts on dying and her support for assisted dying legislation.

She expressed a desire to plan her own death, emphasizing that most people would ideally want to die peacefully in their own bed, surrounded by loved ones, at a time and place of their choosing. However, she noted the difficulty in achieving this because assisted suicide is not legal in the UK.

While suicide itself is not a crime, she pointed out that it is illegal to receive help to end one's life, creating a challenging situation for those seeking a controlled and dignified end. Dame Prue, a long-time campaigner for assisted dying laws, mentioned that one of her favorite books is a publication that discusses various methods of suicide and euthanasia. The book, bought by her husband on eBay, outlines the risks, legality, and practical aspects of different approaches.

Her advocacy contrasts sharply with the stance of her son, Reform MP Danny Kruger, who vehemently opposes such legislation. This family difference highlights the broader societal debate on the issue. Reflecting on past medical practices, Leith recalled that terminally ill patients were often given excess morphine by doctors, leading to a coma and death-a practice that was an informal assisted death. She noted that while this may not have been legal then either, it was commonly accepted.

Her comments follow an article she wrote for The Mail on Sunday, where she admitted that thoughts of death cross her mind several times a day. She fears enduring a prolonged and painful death like her brother David, who suffered from bone cancer. She wants to spare her family the trauma of watching her die slowly, underscoring her personal motivation for seeking control over the end of her life





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Prue Leith Assisted Dying Suicide Legislation Hay Literary Festival Euthanasia End-Of-Life Care Danny Kruger

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