Former Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leishman reflects on her privileged upbringing in Cape Town during apartheid, offering a candid apology in her new Channel 4 travel series alongside Sandi Toksvig.

Dame Prue Leishman and Sandi Toksvig returned to the screen in South African Adventure , a Channel 4 special that aired immediately following the Bake Off final, shifting focus from competitive baking to a poignant examination of personal history and national identity in South Africa.

The program, which served as a direct complement to the reality baking competition, featured the pair exploring Cape Town while confronting the complex legacy of the apartheid era through Leishman's personal memoirs and reflections on her youth in the city.

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Leishman's Candid Reflection on Apartheid Era

Dame Prue delivered what amounted to an apology for her privileged childhood in Cape Town during the apartheid era, describing her family as liberals who nonetheless benefited from the country's strict segregation laws by living in an upmarket area while her black nanny's family lived over 1,000 miles away.

Sitting on rocks near a beach in the city, Leishman recalled a harrowing memory where she noted that venerable old black men would step off the pavement into the gutter to let a couple of giggling white schoolgirls pass, admitting she did not even say thank you and expressing that she is quite ashamed of her childhood.

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Toksvig's Sympathetic Response to Historical Trauma

Sandi Toksvig offered a sympathetic perspective on Leishman's revelations, stating that she does not think there is a country in the world that can look back at its past and be entirely pleased with itself, a remark described by reviewers as potentially the wisest thing the host has ever said.

While the conversation regarding historical accountability provided a serious anchor for the episode, the remainder of the show functioned primarily as a standard celebrity travelogue, featuring scripted commentary and factual trivia about the region's geography and demographics.

Travelogue Elements and Cape Town Trivia

The series included various informational segments noting that Cape Town handles the largest volume of fresh fruit in South Africa, with markets seeing 12,000 punters regularly visit, alongside facts that South Africa has 170 species of snake and its eight beaches have received Blue Flag status attracting three million visitors per year.

At 86 years old, Leishman maintained a breezy presenting style, opting to take the cable car up Table Mountain, which is 200 million years old, spans two miles across, and rises 3,500 feet up, rather than hiking as she did in her youth, though the trip included an unexpected encounter where a local man lifted his T-shirt.

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Unexpected Revelations About Rugby Career

The most unexpected fact emerged when Leishman revealed in her photo album that she played rugby for the University of Cape Town, leaving viewers with unanswered questions about her specific position on the field, whether as a winger, fly half, or loosehead prop.

This revelation of Leishman's athletic past stands in contrast to the scripted nature of the travel segments, offering a glimpse into her life beyond television before the broadcast shifted to other programming such as the BBC2 Highland Cops series.