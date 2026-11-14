Provo upset sparks debate over political rhetoric, accountability

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David Chappell won 53% of the vote to Thurston’s 46%. The race has drawn attention to Chappell’s reported involvement with People of Provo Against ICE, a group also known as POPAI, and questions about how he will govern.reporting on Chappell’s involvement with POPAI and asked for their reaction.

Rep. Cal Roberts, a Utah Republican, referenced the publication’s reporting about Chappell’s participation in the group’s Discord chat and comments made by other members.

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“I've got the quotes here: We can't get away from capitalism unless we kill everyone. It's like 500 people we need to kill. You have to kill their children. We need to get the politicians, the billionaires, shoot Trump, be a hero,” Roberts said.

“That’s all against the backdrop, of course, of what happened one year ago with UVU,” Roberts said. “And you've got this new representative coming in who's been associated in those group chats, who didn't want his voters to know that he was a part of those group chats, but who told them that he'd come back after he won the election. And my question is, are we going to govern or are we going to throw out radical extreme rhetoric?

” The Cougar Chronicle, an independently run student newspaper at BYU, reported that Chappell was a “verified member” of POPAI’s Discord server, attended meetings and worked with local activists. The publication also reported that POPAI leaders celebrated stickers that read “Shoot Trump, Be A Hero,” which it said group member Hector Mujica made. Roberts said Chappell did not make the violent statements.

“There were political calls for political violence. He didn't do that. He was in the chat. He left the chat,” Roberts said.

Roberts also questioned whether Chappell had been open with voters about his connection to the group.

“He did not want his voters to know that he was a part of that group. And so my question to him just very plainly is, are you going to go back to the chat? ” Roberts said. Maura Carabello of The Exoro Group pushed back on criticism from Republicans while saying public officials should hold people in their own parties accountable.

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“If I'm being cheeky with the party of Trump and the party of January 6th and the party of Trevor Lee and the party of Pete Hegseth, y'all have no room to stand on right now when it comes to, are you going to be about the business of governing or are you going to be about the business of rhetoric? ” Carabello said.

“So I'm not going to listen to the party of Trump talk about how they're, they're going to clutch their pearls when people, uh, are, are using rhetoric,” Carabello said. “I am going to completely agree with Cal Roberts because he doesn't speak that way about, let's get serious. And let's start holding to account our own people, because when I hold other people to account, it's easy to dismiss.

” “And when Cal holds my people to account, it's easy to dismiss,” Carabello said.

“But we have to hold our own people to account. And I am ashamed that my Republican friends have not held Trump to account because he doesn't represent Republicans very well, in my opinion. ” Carabello said extremists do not represent either traditional conservatism or the Democratic Party.

“I don't know Mr. Chappell, so I don't know yet. I know he's 27. I don't mean to be quite that matriarchal, but I'm like, you know, it'll be great to have some fresh blood,” she said.

“It'll be interesting to see if his agenda is one of getting things done or if his agenda is just about virtue signaling,” Carabello said. “And if his agenda is just about virtue signaling, I frankly am not going to have much time for him because I want to get things done. ” Carabello pointed to the citizen Legislature’s 104 members and 45-day session.

“One of the things I like about a citizen legislature that only has 104 people and 45 days is we need to get — and I mean, Mike got to say s--- on Monday, so I'm going to say we need to get some s--- done. But like, we need to get things done,” she said.

“I hope I rise to the occasion, Cal, of holding anybody, I'm going to say on my side, although I can, you know, everyone to account of being serious,” Carabello said. “But I'm not going to take much from Republicans right now waggling their finger that they think that someone is about the nonsense because y'all have been about the nonsense for a while and you didn't check your own people and I need to check mine.

” Carabello said Chappell’s campaign appeared to involve direct voter outreach.

“He does have some good ideas. Here's where I'm going to defend him. I'm going to defend that he appears to have door knocked a couple of times. I don't think that's true of most of the candidates who lost this year.

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I think that guy got out there and worked,” she said. She also said Thurston has attended meetings with constituents about shaping policy since the election.

“I'm also going to say a big thank you to Norm Thurston, who I understand has showed up since and has supported him getting together agenda,” Carabello said. “I'll also point out to Mr. Chappell that that should be a sign that I don't think Norm Thurston's going away,” Carabello said. “I think Norm Thurston is going to show up in '28.

And I think you see a lot of Republicans who are saying, I'm going to stay involved because I want to course correct. ” Carabello said the newly elected Democrats have an opportunity to show they can govern.

“So I would say to the Democrats who just got elected, it is your moment and it is your time. And if you use your — spend your time wisely, you actually may hold that seat,” she said.

“What I really like about this candidate, he had a clear, distinct agenda,” Carabello said. “He has things he wants to get done. I can sit as, as an old person and say, oh, I don't know how applicable some of those are, but he's clear and he has policies that he wants to talk about, and he seems to be a worker, and he seems to have worked his district.

” During the discussion, Hatch asked whether lawmakers should leave online groups where members make threats of violence.

“Should we expect our legislators, whether it's him or somebody else in a group chat where they're, they're talking on Discord or wherever you're chatting these days, do they need to leave these groups if there are threats of violence? Because threats of violence are a problem,” Hatch said.

“Character counts. Character needs to count. But right now in America, we are not making an argument that character counts,” Carabello said.

“One of the things that I will say about this group, when asked why they allowed these comments, their answer was, we don't police speech. ”also focused on Chappell’s policy agenda and broader concerns about housing, education and economic opportunity.

“What people want is good governance, and they want us to be focused on the issues that hit their pocketbooks,” Roberts said. Carabello called Chappell a new voice for a generation she said has not been fully represented.

“Anyone who shows up with nonsense, I think we should all, regardless of their party, hold them to account for doing things that, that make a meaningful change,” she said. KUTV has reached out to Chappell for comment. The full podcast is available on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available.

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