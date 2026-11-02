Provo Church Renovation Raises $1M of $10M Goal

Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ has secured $1 million for its $10 million renovation project, aiming to preserve historic architecture while updating modern systems.

Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ is currently executing a comprehensive restoration initiative that requires a total investment exceeding $10 million. The congregation has successfully raised $1 million to date, a milestone achieved through contributions from local community groups and faith-based organizations. Church leaders indicate that despite the ongoing fundraising efforts, the project remains approximately 10% complete regarding the financial goal. This extensive renovation effort spans the past six years, involving significant structural updates and historical preservation work for the landmark building situated along University Avenue.

Historical Foundation and Architectural Evolution

Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ traces its origins to 1891 when it was established as the Provo Congregational Church. The congregation formally unified with the local Methodist Episcopal Congregation in 1919, eventually adopting its current affiliation with the United Church of Christ. The institution lacked a permanent worship facility for 33 years after its founding. A pivotal moment occurred in 1922 when Meno Trope bequeathed $30,000 to the congregation. This donation was designated for educational purposes and the creation of a community space, representing an approximate value of $600,000 in 2026 currency.

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The funds provided by Meno Trope enabled the construction of the initial building near 200 North and University Avenue in Provo's downtown business district. City leaders approved the site location, and Meno Trope Hall officially opened on March 23, 1924. The structure was designed in the Spanish Colonial Revival Style, characterized by white stucco exterior walls and a prominent bell tower. The building served a dual purpose, hosting religious services on the ground level while functioning as a schoolhouse for children in the basement and a community gathering place on the upper floors.

Growth within the congregation over the subsequent three decades necessitated expansion. Church members and community supporters raised approximately $100,000 in the mid-1950s for this purpose, equivalent to about $1.23 million in 2026. In 1956, a larger sanctuary featuring an A-frame roof was constructed in the mid-century modern style. This addition included a fellowship hall, kitchen, offices, classrooms, and connecting spaces. The original bell tower was removed during this expansion, and the new construction was dedicated in 1957. These architectural changes reflected shifting trends while maintaining the building's utility. The entire complex was later added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2022.

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Renovation Triggers and Preservation Strategy

The decision to undertake such extensive renovations was driven by the age of the structure and deteriorating infrastructure. The building is now more than 102 years old and had not kept pace with modern electrical, plumbing, heating, cooling, and safety systems. Furthermore, a severe storm several years ago damaged portions of the roof, necessitating immediate emergency repairs. Church leadership had explored various options for improving the facility for several years prior to commencing the current renovation phase in 2021.

Dave Lewis, the church's council moderator, music director, and organist, noted that some developers had proposed demolishing the existing structure to rebuild from the ground up. Lewis stated that this approach was not aligned with the congregation's values. Instead, the current church council sought to honor the unique character and historical nature of the church. The goal is to preserve the individual feel of the space while integrating necessary modern amenities. This strategy ensures that the landmark remains relevant to current generations without losing its historical integrity.

Accessibility Upgrades and Future Expansion Plans

The renovation plans prioritize accessibility and functional improvements throughout the property. A central feature of the design is the installation of a new bell tower in the middle of the building. This tower will house an elevator, providing access to the upper and lower floors of Meno Trope Hall as well as the main floor of the current sanctuary. This modification is critical for ensuring that all members of the community, including those with mobility challenges, can fully utilize the space.

Additional structural changes include expanding the A-frame of the sanctuary backward by several feet. This expansion will allow the church to relocate the organ from its current position to a new space behind the sanctuary. The current fellowship hall will be repurposed, and a small lawn behind the church will be removed to construct a new fellowship hall. These changes aim to optimize the layout for worship services, community events, and educational programs. The project represents a significant investment in the physical infrastructure of the Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ.

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Community Support and Volunteer Contributions

Support for the restoration project extends beyond financial donations. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other faith communities in Provo have volunteered their time to clean, repair, and care for the property. This collaborative effort highlights the deep connection between the church and the broader Provo community. The building continues to serve as both a place of worship and a vital community space for residents and visitors.

Dave Lewis emphasized the significance of preserving this landmark, stating that restoring the church saves more than just its walls, windows, and architecture. The project reflects a collective commitment to maintaining a historical site that has served the community for over a century. Despite raising $1 million, the congregation acknowledges that significant work remains to achieve the full $10 million goal. The ongoing renovation stands as a testament to the enduring value of shared heritage and community stewardship in Provo.