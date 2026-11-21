Providence Mission Hospital reports a 45% surge in pediatric e-bike traumas, prompting a critical safety campaign at The Shops at Mission Viejo to educate families.

Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo has issued an urgent public health warning regarding the sharp rise in electric bicycle injuries among children and teenagers. The trauma center released new data on Friday, November 20, 2026, revealing a significant increase in severe accidents linked to e-bikes, which has become a central focus of their ongoing community safety initiatives. This surge in incidents has prompted hospital leadership to intensify their educational efforts to help parents make informed decisions before purchasing these vehicles for their children.

Surge in Pediatric E-bike Trauma Cases

According to statistics released by Providence Mission Hospital, the facility treated 136 children and teenagers for e-bike related traumas from January through September of 2026. This figure represents a 45 percent increase compared to the 94 cases recorded during the same period in the previous year. The data indicates that e-bike injuries now account for approximately 30 percent of the hospital's total pediatric trauma cases, a proportion that is growing at a faster rate than pediatric trauma overall, which rose by 28.2 percent during the same timeframe.

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Georginne Mercado, the hospital's trauma injury prevention coordinator, stated that the facility has treated 255 e-bike traumas among riders of all ages so far in 2026. She noted that the number of cases is still climbing with three months remaining in the year. Historical data spanning from September 2020 through September 2026 shows that the hospital has treated 1,366 patients with e-bike injuries, a count that excludes less severe injuries treated exclusively in the emergency room without admission to the trauma center.

Providence Mission Hospital Safety Education

To address this growing public health concern, Providence Mission Hospital launched the Save the Brain program in 2021. The initiative aims to distribute protective gear and educate families about the risks associated with electric bicycles. On Friday, November 20, 2026, hospital staff celebrated a major milestone by handing out their 5,000th free helmet at The Shops at Mission Viejo. This event served as a platform to reinforce safety messages directly to the community while distributing essential protective equipment to local families.

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Georginne Mercado emphasized that the hospital's goal is not to prohibit e-bike usage but to promote safety awareness. She stated that they do not want the public to believe the hospital is opposed to these vehicles. Instead, the focus is on education because e-bikes are unlikely to disappear from the market. Mercado argued that riders must be educated on safe practices to prevent injuries, noting that many accidents stem from a lack of understanding about the vehicle's capabilities and the rider's limitations.

Dr. Tetsuya Takeuchi on Child Maturity Risks

Dr. Tetsuya Takeuchi, the trauma medical director at Providence Mission Hospital, highlighted the developmental risks associated with e-bike usage among minors. He reported treating patients as young as 10 or 11 years old, a trend he attributes to children requesting e-bikes early in their lives. Dr. Takeuchi compared the situation to the acquisition of cell phones, noting that while parents may resist for a year or two, they eventually give in, often around middle school when e-bikes become a perceived method for getting to school.

Dr. Takeuchi shared a tragic example of a 12 or 13-year-old who was killed by a truck on their first ride to school a couple of years ago. He stressed that e-bike safety is closely tied to the maturity of the child. He observed that even 16-year-olds may lack the maturity to understand traffic rules, which is critical for safe operation. The hospital serves as the only Level II adult and pediatric trauma center in South Orange County, making these insights particularly relevant for the local population relying on this facility for care.

Understanding E-bike Dangers and Injuries

Pediatric Trauma Program Manager Jennifer Gonzales and Injury Prevention Coordinator Georginne Mercado worked directly with families at The Shops at Mission Viejo, fitting helmets for children like Olive and Pepper Kuhn. They also displayed evidence of severe impacts, including a helmet cracked from an accident, to demonstrate the forces involved in e-bike crashes. These visual aids helped illustrate why head protection is vital, especially given that children's heads are proportionally heavier and more vulnerable than those of adults.

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Georginne Mercado pointed out that e-bikes behave differently than traditional bicycles, leading to risky behaviors such as wheelies. She observed 18-year-olds engaging in unsafe stunts while also noting that some 14-year-olds follow all rules correctly. Dr. Takeuchi explained that injury severity depends heavily on how a rider lands, with shoulders, arms, and legs often absorbing the initial impact. However, the head remains the most critical area of concern due to its weight and vulnerability during falls, reinforcing the hospital's push for consistent helmet use and rider education.