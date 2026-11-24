Arizona Wildcats and Providence Friars advance to the championship game after defeating Auburn and Colorado respectively, with the Wildcats led by Ivan Kharchenkov and Caleb Holt, while Providence relies on a top-15 defense and Miles Byrd's leadership.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd watches on as Auburn Tigers take on Arizona Wildcats at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Arizona Wildcats defeated Auburn Tigers 80-69. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectArizona was led by Ivan Kharchenkov and Caleb Holt , with a career-high 15 points for JJ Mandaquit in a homecoming of sorts for the Hilo, HI native. The Wildcats will now face the Providence Friars out of the Big East, with the winner set to advance to the championship game on Wednesday early afternoon.

Also read Arizona enters Maui Invitational as favorite, but 3 concerns could stand in its way

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Providence Friars guard Miles Byrd dunks the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half of a game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Providence's comeback win in overtime over VCU brought them to 5-1 on the year, a promising start to the Bryan Hodgson era in Rhode Island.

The Friars lost to Nebraska, 67-58, back on Nov. 7, but took care of business against two top 100 KenPom teams in VCU and also Colorado, who they beat 67-53. Providence is led by its defense, which is currently 13th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.

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Led by formerwing Miles Byrd, who averages an absurd 4.8 steals per game, the Friars have a 25.6% turnover rate on defense this season - eighth in the country - and are holding opponents to a 42.9% effective field goal percentage, which ranks 20th. Northwestern transfer Arrinten Page is the big threat in the frontcourt, averaging 11 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 66.7% on twos and also stepping out and hitting threes at a 35.7% clip, taking nearly five per games.

Providence is quite bad as a team from deep, however, shooting just 28% on the year despite relying heavily on it in an offense run by Hodgson - who was a longtime assistant under Nate Oats at Alabama. Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas dunks the ball during the second half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Providence is a good defensive team that will put pressure on Arizona's backcourt, and will do whatever they can to push Krivas away from the rim. If the Wildcats can keep up the hot shooting from three, the Friars will have a much harder time collapsing on Krivas, and while Page is a solid defender - the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year should be getting the ball plenty for the Wildcats in this one.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on Providence in Game 2 of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday afternoon. Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022.

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His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport.

He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.