The No. 9 Providence Friars defeated the No. 3 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs 4-1 at the Friendship Four in Belfast, snapping an eight-game losing streak against their rivals. The victory came amid concerns for UMD star Max Plante, who left the game with an injury, while Providence advances to face Connecticut for the Belpot Trophy.

Providence defenseman Cade Christenson plays the puck away from UMD forward Blake Bechen at the Friendship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland. | UMD Athletics To say that that things didn’t go well for No. 3 Minnesota Duluth at the 2026 Friendship Four on Friday in Belfast, Northern Ireland, would be an understatement.

The Bulldogs finally had Hobey Baker Award winner Max Plante back in the lineup after missing 14 games following an upper-body injury against Long Island on Oct. 3, UMD’s opening weekend, and the team had done well without him. Overall, the Bulldogs were 11-3-2, had won five straight and were in first place in the NCHC. Fans were thrilled to see Plante not only back leading the power play, but possibly playing alongside his two brothers on the team.

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Only No. 9 Providence had other ideas. With sophomore Jack Parsons making 24 saves, the Friars recorded their first win over UMD since 1998, snapping an eight-game winless streak. Blake Zielinski, Everett Baldwin, Tomas Machu all scored and Tanner Adams added an empty-net goal to secure a spot in the championship game. But maybe even worse than the 4-1 loss was Plante taking a high hit in the third period and leave the game.