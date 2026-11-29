The Friars won their seventh straight and avenged their only loss of November with a 3-1 victory over Connecticut in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Providence forward John Mustard rings the Belpot Trophy after leading the Friars in the 2026 Friendship Four championship game, a 3-1 victory over Connecticut. | Friendship Four Junior forward John Mustard deflected a shot from the point and scored on a breakaway to provide two decisive third-period goals as No. 9 Providence topped Connecticut 3-1 to win the championship game of the 2026 Friendship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Sophomore goaltender Jack Parsons made 33 saves, 57 over the weekend to be named the Player of the Tournament. He also stopped Carlin Dezainde on a penalty shot in the first period after the sophomore forward was taken down to nullify a shorthanded breakaway. It’s Providence’s second time playing in the only college hockey tournament held outside of the United States, and first Belpot Trophy. It lost in the 2017 title game to Clarkson.

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The Friars opened the scoring in the first period on a power-play goal from freshman, his seventh of the season. The Huskies evened the score in the second period when sophomore Alexandre Blais buried a rebound. Mustard was named Providence's Player of the Game and recording his first-career multi-goal game. The deflection came on freshman defenseman Everett Baldwin and and assisted on the breakaway.