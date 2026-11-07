Providence Christian cross country teams head to state after sectional sweep

Long before the Eagles reach the starting line at the state cross country championships, they have already put in the miles.

DOTHAN, Ala. - Long before the Providence Christian Eagles reach the starting line at the state cross country championships, they have already put in the miles.

“There’s tons of work. Since the start of the summer, we’ve been running 6 o’clock every morning,” senior runner Joseph Talmadge said. That preparation helped both the boys and girls teams capture sectional titles and qualify for Saturday’s AHSAA state meet at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. The Eagles will compete in the private school Single-A division, their first year in the division following the public-private split.

Also read The worst Eagles offense this century, and more numbers to know ahead of Eagles-Giants

The boys used a pack-running strategy to hold off St. Luke’s, winning the sectional title 46-57. The girls pulled out a close victory of their own, edging Montgomery Academy 65-69. Head coach Cliff Carter said Providence plans to bring 10 boys and 10 girls to the state meet, where they’ll compete over a 5K course. Though the Eagles face deep competition and some teams with larger rosters, Carter said his runners are ready for the challenge.

“The game plan is let’s just attack what’s in front of us. Let’s not be hesitant,” Carter said.

Advertisement

“We may be underdogs. We may be not the favorite team going into it, but we can definitely compete with these top teams. ” The boys team features an experienced group of seniors, including Talmadge, who said the support of his teammates makes a demanding sport easier to navigate.

“This is a hard sport, I won’t lie,” Talmadge said. “But what gets us through that is being there for each other. ” On the girls side, senior Brooke Stanley has embraced the opportunity to lead and mentor a younger group.

“It’s just been really good to watch myself grow as a leader,” Stanley said. “And then also just to be able to, like, mentor these younger girls who just, I was in their shoes at one point too. ” Two of those younger runners, seventh-graders Janie Dykes and Grace Payne, finished among Providence Christian’s top five at sectionals.

“We knew they would be really good. We didn’t know how good. And we still don’t know,” Carter said.

“You never know until somebody actually gets in the championship race. ” Carter said the Eagles have studied film of the state course, and several of his experienced boys runners have been part of championship teams before. He believes a boys team average near 16 minutes, 45 seconds could put a team on the podium, while a girls team may need five runners under 21 minutes to contend for a podium spot.

Advertisement

Those benchmarks are estimates, not guarantees, in a competitive field.

“We faltered at times. Even recently we’ve made some mistakes, but this is a team that knows how to bounce back and knows how to respond appropriately,” Carter said.

“So I think the experience is going to be really big for us. ” Providence Christian is one of several area programs that qualified teams for the state championships. Enterprise, Wicksburg and Zion Chapel will each send both boys and girls teams. The Geneva girls, Kinston boys and Houston Academy boys also qualified.

Individual runners from other area schools will compete at the state meet as well. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!