Prototype Vintage closes South Congress location after 20 years

Prototype Vintage will close its original South Congress location Monday as the vintage shop shifts its focus to its newer North Loop store.Co-owners Audrie San

Prototype Vintage will close its original South Congress location Monday as the vintage shop shifts its focus to its newer North Loop store. Prototype Vintage will close its original South Congress location Monday as the vintage shop shifts its focus to its newer North Loop store.

Co-owners Audrie San Miguel and Emily Larson said they learned their landlord planned to undertake extensive electrical and plumbing upgrades to the 110-year-old building at 1700 S. Congress Ave. , making the closure feel like a natural transition. The shop will close its doors for the final time Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m.The store's inventory will move to Prototype's 1,400-square-foot North Loop location at 123 E. North Loop, which opened last December.

The owners said the consolidation will allow them to double shoppable inventory and pursue new directions for the brand, including vintage lifestyle items, creative collaborations and pop-up events. The North Loop neighborhood holds particular significance for San Miguel, who said she began her vintage career in the area in 1999.

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