Protests underway as Iran men's national team arrives in LA County for World Cup

The Iranian men's national soccer team arrived in Southern California on Sunday.

Cell phone video captured demonstrators protesting the Iranian national team’s visit as their bus pulled into a Manhattan Beach hotel. Cell phone video captured demonstrators protesting the Iranian national team’s visit as the their bus pulled into a Manhattan Beach hotel ahead of Monday’s World Cup match against New Zealand.

Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The Iranian men's national soccer team arrived in Southern California on Sunday, hours before a proposed peace deal between the U.S. and Iran was announced.

While world leaders work toward ending the war in Iran — ahead of the expected peace deal signing this Friday — tensions remained high in Los Angeles County, where some people were protesting the Iranian team ahead of its World Cup match Monday against New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium. Cell phone video captured demonstrators protesting the Iranian national team’s visit as their bus pulled into a Manhattan Beach hotel, as well as the Dignity Health Sports Complex in Carson, where the team held a practice Sunday evening.

Demonstrators were also gathered outside the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, voicing their opposition to the Iranian national team, which they believe is a symbol of the Iranian regime.

"We don't call it the Iranian team. We call it the Islamic Republic, regime team, they do not represent our people and none of the players that they are playing currently in the team supported the Iranian movement," Majid Solomoni, who does not support the Iranian team, told NBCLA. Iman Sharif, an amateur soccer player and fan, shared,"Here in the United States we’re fortunate to be able to express ourselves.

Unfortunately, our people in Iran don’t have that luxury, and that right, so it’s our duty to try and be their voice and speak up for them when we can.

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"If they do show up, they may have an area where they're allowed to protest, but they will not have an area that in any way jeopardizes the safety and security of the stadium, impedes the access control measures in place for people who have tickets and are trying to get in. " according to NBCLA's national security analyst Erroll Southers.

Authorities will be focused on protecting all teams and fans given the large crowds and international attention surrounding the matches.

"If someone were to try to do something, the fact that it's not the Iranian team doesn't make it any less important or any less visible globally," Southers said. Southers said that so far, there are no credible threats against any World Cup matches, including Monday's match between Iran and New Zealand.





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