Protests Turn Violent Outside Newark Detention Center Amid Allegations of Poor Conditions

Protesters barricaded the entrance of the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, in solidarity with detainees on a labor and hunger strike over alleged poor living conditions. The protest turned violent, with some demonstrators assaulting ICE officers, who responded with pepper spray and batons. Six protesters were arrested, and representatives from Manhattan described dire conditions within the center. However, DHS spokespersons denied any hunger strike, abuse, or poor conditions.

In a display of civil unrest, protesters barricaded the entrance of the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

The demonstration was in solidarity with detainees inside who had been on a labor and hunger strike for days, alleging poor living conditions. The protest turned violent as some demonstrators used makeshift shields and barricades, threw objects, and chanted provocative slogans at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. ICE agents responded with pepper spray and batons, arresting six protesters for assaulting law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, condemned the assaults and vowed to prosecute the offenders to the fullest extent of the law. Meanwhile, representatives from Manhattan, including Jerry Nadler, Daniel Goldman, and Adriano Espaillat, described dire conditions within the detention center, alleging inadequate food and ignored medical needs.

However, DHS spokespersons denied any hunger strike, abuse, or poor conditions, dismissing criticisms as political posturing





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Protest Detention Center ICE Hunger Strike Living Conditions

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