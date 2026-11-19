Dozens protest Turning Point USA event at UW Seattle featuring Chloe Cole. The detransition advocate spoke on gender medicine and consent, sparking immediate backlash from demonstrators inside Guggenheim 220.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered on Wednesday night to protest a scheduled appearance by Chloe Cole at a Turning Point USA event hosted on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. The confrontation occurred inside Guggenheim 220, where the conservative student organization held its weekly programming. The gathering drew immediate attention from students and community members who opposed the presence of the speaker and the ideological platform being promoted by the campus chapter.

Chloe Cole Background and Advocacy Profile

Chloe Cole serves as a prominent speaker and advocate who publicly details her personal journey with medically induced gender transitioning. According to reports from her official digital platforms, she initiated medical gender transitioning at twelve years of age. Cole subsequently detransitioned at the age of seventeen, an experience that now forms the core of her public speaking engagements.

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Since sharing her narrative publicly, Cole has established herself as a leading voice in national conversations regarding youth gender medicine. The statement released by her team highlights her testimony before lawmakers and appearances on major media outlets. Her advocacy focuses heavily on informed consent, identity questions, and the long-term impacts of medical interventions on minors.

Turning Point USA Mission and Campus Presence

The event was organized by the University of Washington chapter of Turning Point USA, which announced the program via a post on the organization's official Instagram account. The chapter describes its operational focus as educating students on freedom, American history, and the cultural importance of individualism. This mission statement appears in the group's Instagram bio, which outlines its commitment to conservative values within the academic environment.

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The programming was scheduled to commence at 6 p.m. on the night of the protest. The specific location, Guggenheim 220, is a standard classroom setting utilized by student organizations on the UW Seattle campus for lectures and discussions. The organizers expected to host Cole to discuss her personal experiences and their relevance to current cultural debates.

Student Backlash and Protest Dynamics

The demonstration inside Guggenheim 220 indicates significant friction between the university's conservative student body and opposing groups on campus. While the Turning Point USA chapter aims to foster debate on individualism and history, the presence of Cole triggered an organized response from those who disagree with her views on gender medicine and minor healthcare. The protest served as a direct challenge to the event's continuity.

Such incidents reflect the broader tension often seen at public universities regarding speakers who advocate for perspectives that contrast with prevailing academic or social norms. The gathering of dozens of people suggests that the topic of youth gender transitions remains a highly volatile subject within the student community at the University of Washington.

Context of Campus Discourse and Safety

This event takes place amid a national increase in protests targeting conservative speakers on college campuses. Turning Point USA chapters across the United States frequently organize events to counter progressive narratives, often leading to counter-protests. The University of Washington, as a major public institution, must balance free speech protections with the safety and comfort of its student body.

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The immediate trigger for the demonstration was the specific combination of the speaker's controversial background and the organization's ideological stance. Students who opposed the event likely felt that allowing Cole to speak on campus without significant challenge would endorse her viewpoints on sensitive medical and ethical issues regarding minors. The outcome of the evening remains a focal point for ongoing campus dialogue.