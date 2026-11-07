Demonstrators in Tel Aviv and northern Israel urge President Herzog to include Arab parties in the new administration, following the election results that gave anti-Netanyahu factions 67 seats.

Hundreds of Israelis gathered in major urban centers to demand the formation of a new governing coalition that formally includes Arab political parties, aiming to end the tenure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The demonstrations occurred in the immediate wake of general election results that provided anti-Netanyahu factions with a combined sixty-seven seats in the 120-member Knesset.

Demonstrators Rally in Tel Aviv and Jezreel Valley

Approximately three hundred people assembled in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel to call for Arab factions to be integrated into the incoming administration. Concurrently, several hundred people gathered in Habima Square in central Tel Aviv with identical demands for a partnership-based government. Protesters in both locations carried placards written in Arabic and Hebrew that read, sixty-seven seats. Let us take a new path. This messaging highlighted the collective seat count secured by factions opposed to Netanyahu across the 120-member Knesset, which included support from the Arab Joint List and the Ra'am party.

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Chants for Equality and Political Partnership

Demonstrators chanted without partnership, there is no peace, demanding an end to divide and rule strategies alongside calls for freedom and equality for all citizens. The rallies unfolded shortly before Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced he would task Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with building the next administration. Herold also stated he would announce on Sunday who will form the new government in Israel, a move that passed over Netanyahu despite his long-standing political influence.

Eisenkot Gains Momentum with Arab List Support

In the election, factions opposed to Netanyahu secured sixty-seven seats, including nineteen held across the two Arab Lists, while Netanyahu-aligned parties won fifty-three seats. Israel's Eisenkot closes in on sixty-seven recommendations after receiving the endorsement of the Arab Joint List. This political shift has elevated Eisenkot to a critical position in the formation of the next government, as he seeks to consolidate the anti-Netanyahu bloc into a stable administrative majority that includes Arab representation.

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Demands for Journalist Release Amidst Protests

Protesters also demanded the release of journalist Abd Abu Shahadeh, whom Israeli media reported was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent. The arrest followed a reporting trip to Doha where he interviewed former Knesset member Azmi Bishara. The timing of these demands coincides with the heightened political atmosphere surrounding the government formation process.

Future Steps for Government Formation

President Herzog has committed to announcing on Sunday who will form the new government in Israel, solidifying the role of Gadi Eisenkot in this transitional period. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the composition of the next administration and the extent of Arab party influence in Israeli governance. The political landscape remains dynamic as Eisenkot works to secure the necessary support to govern effectively.