Protestor Who Armed Himself with Makeshift Knuckleduster Faces Jail Following Violent Demonstration

Daniel Frost, 44, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon after a protest in Southampton turned violent. Frost, who had 25 prior convictions, was part of a crowd that threw objects at police and he wore a rope with a carabiner as a homemade knuckleduster. The protest erupted after bodycam footage showed police handcuffing murder victim Henry Nowak based on false accusations by his killer, Vickrum Digwa. Frost told officers he would be home within four hours if arrested. His sentencing is pending.

A protest in Southampton turned violent following the murder of Henry Nowak , with participants throwing objects at police and one man, Daniel Frost , arming himself with a makeshift knuckleduster.

Frost, a 44-year-old father of two with 25 previous convictions, was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon. He described the protest as a 'big party' and told officers he would be home within four hours if arrested. The unrest was fueled by the释放 of bodycam footage showing police handcuffing Nowak after his killer, Vickrum Digwa, falsely accused him of a racist attack.

Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, was later jailed for murdering Nowak with a religious blade. Prosecutor Siobhan Linsley noted that many attendees were called to the protest by far-right influencers, and that Frost threw chairs and a bin at police lines. Frost claimed the rope and carabiner he wore was a dog lead, but repeatedly taunted officers to take it from him. He was described as 'extremely belligerent and aggressive' during police interactions.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on Wednesday. Another individual, Matt Styler, failed to appear in court on related charges and will face a plea hearing in June. The protest highlighted ongoing tensions and the potential for escalation when false narratives Surrounding a crime incite public anger





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Daniel Frost Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Southampton Protest Violent Disorder Offensive Weapon Knuckleduster Police Far-Right Influencers Bodycam Footage Racist Attack Murder Sentencing Crown Prosecution Service

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