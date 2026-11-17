Tensions were high on Rutgers University's New Brunswick campus on Monday night as students protested and disrupted a scheduled appearance by former Trump administration Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino.

Tensions were high on Rutgers University's New Brunswick campus on Monday night as students protested and disrupted a scheduled appearance by former Trump administration Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino.

Demonstrators stormed a Rutgers Republicans club event, disrupting a speech by Bovino, who served just less than four months in the position before The confrontation on Monday night was so intense, Bovino was escorted off stage before eventually returning to address the crowd.

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"We do not agree with this decision to allow Greg Bovino to come here and spread more hate in this community," one protester said. Some said Bovino's presence on campus raised serious issues about the safety of students, especially at a university with a large immigrant student population.

"I don't feel safe at all, and I think a lot of broker students can agree that our safety is at risk," a student said. "Anger, disgust... the fact that Rutgers is allowing him to be here after all he's done. He has a minimum of two deaths on his name," a protester said. Even New Jersey Gov.

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Mikie Sherrill weighed in, calling Bovino's immigration policies cruel and promising to protect Rutgers students. Bovino responded by saying,"I'm not doing anything other than exercising my right to freedom speech, and what are they exactly scared of?

" "I believe in the legal, ethical, moral application of federal law that was passed by Congress and signed into law by a past president of the United States. If they have a problem with that, then take it up with Congress," he added.

"I feel like no matter if you agree or disagree, having a dialogue, a community dialogue for this controversial issue is important to have," student Lucas Estrella said.