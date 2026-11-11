Protesters target Alex Ovechkin's Ottawa game as World Juniors Russia debate intensifies

Alex Ovechkin's game in Ottawa drew massive Ukrainian-Canadian protests over his vocal support for Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

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This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin gets ready to go on the ice in the third period against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont.

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"It's absolutely not acceptable," Mike Ryndzak, a member of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress said of Ovechkin playing in Ottawa, via CBC. "It's a war. Destruction and devastation is going on as we speak and for them it's business as usual. As for the World Juniors, Canada officials originally said Russian players would be barred from playing next month despite the Court of Arbitration for Sport lifting the ban.

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The International Ice Hockey Federation said it disagreed with the CAS but said last week it is"taking the necessary steps required" to comply with the CAS ruling to Alexander Ovechkin and the Russia bench are pictured during men's ice hockey preliminary action against the Czech Republic at Canada Hockey Place on day 10 of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

"But I’m pretty sure if you’re going to ask the fans, the fans want to see the best players out there. And the fans want to see young generation players who are going to be future stars, future NHLers. But it’s not up to us.

" Russia did not compete in Olympic hockey earlier this year, the first since 2014 that had NHL players, nor was it included in the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, four days after Olympic competition ended. Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, Norway, Latvia and Denmark came out with statements signing up for a boycott of games against Russia as long as the war in Ukraine is ongoing.

Germany, the host of the 2027 men's world championships, also suggested backing out if Russia was allowed to play. Putin put out a statement through the state-run Russian outlet TASS calling out organizations that are preventing Russian athletes from competing for their country.

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Left Wing Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals deflects a puck shot by Defenseman Jalen Chatfield of the Carolina Hurricanes on the boot during the NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on October 2, 2026 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, announced last month that this would be his final season in the NHL.