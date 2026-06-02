Protesters Storm Southampton Police Station Over Bodycam Footage of Henry Nowak's Fatal Arrest

Bodycam footage showing police disregarding Henry Nowak's repeated claims of being stabbed before his death has ignited protests outside Southampton police station, with demonstrators accusing officers of negligence and sparking a national debate over police conduct.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Southampton police station after footage of Henry Nowak 's arrest sparked widespread backlash. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the bodycam footage of Nowak, 18, in handcuffs after being brutally knifed by Vickrum Digwa last December made him 'feel sick'.

It showed the teenager desperately telling officers four times, 'I've been stabbed', to which one policeman replied: 'I don't think you have mate'. Mr Nowak would succumb to his stab wounds moments later, and the footage - released last night after Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years - has since sparked fury.

In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, activist Tommy Robinson described it as 'horrific' while calling on supporters to attend a protest outside Southampton police station this evening. And demonstrators arrived in their numbers, with clips shared online showing crowds flying Union Jack flags descending upon the station just before 6pm. Some held banners reading 'Save our kids' as others paraded pictures of Mr Nowak while repeatedly chanting: 'I can't breathe'.

Footage also appeared to show furious demonstrators trying to storm the station as dozens of police officers forming a blockade pleaded with crowds to remain calm. Meanwhile some protesters donned T-shirts paying tribute to the teen reading: 'RIP Henry Nowak'. Mr Nowak was a finance student at the University of Southampton and was described as 'kind and talented' by his family.

It came after it emerged that an officer at Hampshire Police involved in the murder case had resigned from his post, the force confirmed. Three of the officers are still serving while all four are being treated as witnesses in an investigation being carried out by a police watchdog. Digwa, who did not know his victim, was yesterday jailed for life for stabbing the finance student with an eight-inch ceremonial blade he had been carrying.

At the scene, Digwa told a 'wicked lie' to officers that Mr Nowak had racially abused him and knocked off his turban. During a hearing, Judge William Mousley KC said he was 'sure' this was not the case. In a statement released today, the PM warned police have to face 'serious questions' over their treatment of the teen before adding 'it is absolutely right' that the watchdog is investigating how officers handled the case.

A different police officer previously received death threats and was 'forced to relocate' after being wrongly identified online as being involved in the murder case, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said today. Giving a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon, Ms Mahmood warned of a 'dangerous undercurrent' of threats against the police. She continued: 'Threats against police officers are utterly unacceptable. There can be no justification for intimidation, abuse or attempts to take the law into one's own hands.

'A police officer unrelated to this case has been misidentified online and subjected to death threats. He has been forced to relocate to protect himself and his family.

'Misinformation and inflammatory commentary is making a dreadful situation even worse. We must all, together, condemn it.

' She added that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will report on the case within three months. Digwa is now facing additional charges of owning six offensive weapons while his brother, 27-year-old Gurpreet Digwa, and his father, 52-year-old Moga Singh, have also been charged with owning illegal weapons at the family home. They appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and were released on unconditional bail.

Vickrum's mother, Kiran Kaur, awaits sentencing for assisting an offender by taking the knife used to kill the 18-year-old in Southampton back to the nearby family home. The 53-year-old will be sentenced on July 17. Reflecting on the horrifying murder, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said Mr Nowak was 'treated in a way that meant an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than an act of murder'.

He said the last thing Mr Nowak heard on this Earth was being read his rights by officers as he lay dying on a pavement in handcuffs





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Protesters gather outside Southampton police station over 'horrific' footage of Henry Nowak's arrestHundreds of protesters have gathered outside Southampton police station after footage of Henry Nowak's arrest sparked widespread backlash. The footage, released last night after Vickrum Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years, showed Mr Nowak desperately telling officers he had been stabbed before succumbing to his wounds. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the footage as 'sickening' and warned police face 'serious questions' over their treatment of the teen. Activist Tommy Robinson called on supporters to attend a protest outside the station, which was met with a large crowd carrying Union Jacks and banners reading 'Save our kids'. The protesters also marched through the centre of Southampton, with some donning T-shirts paying tribute to Mr Nowak. The case has sparked outrage, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage saying Mr Nowak was 'treated in a way that meant an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than an act of murder'.

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