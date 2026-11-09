Protesters speak out against ICE in East Bay as deportations continue

Protesters gathered at Fruitvale Plaza Sunday to air their frustrations as federal immigration authorities continue deportations of East Bay residents.

Protesters gathered at Fruitvale Plaza Sunday to air their frustrations as federal immigration authorities continue deportations of East Bay residents. Some attendees of the protest, which was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said they believe enforcement may have increased as retaliation for the results of Tuesday's elections.

"That's why we're here today," said protest organizer Aditi Varshneya,"to mobilize in Fruitvale, the heart of the immigrant community here, to really let the will of the people be known. " Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reaffirmed last week that immigration enforcement would not be diminished, regardless of the election results, with a three-word post on X.U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that at least five people were detained in the East Bay on Thursday.

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A rapid response group in Alameda County, called ACILEP, reports that four people were picked up in Oakland on Saturday. The Alameda County Sheriff's office issued a statement on Sunday affirming its policy of not assisting ICE operations, but acknowledging that they, too, have seen increased immigration enforcement activity at their jail facility.

"More recently, the Sheriff's Office has observed federal immigration enforcement take place outside of Santa Rita Jail," the statement said. "We understand that maintaining contact with incarcerated loved ones is critically important and this is at the forefront as we determine next steps. " The sheriff's office said they are looking into what options they have for securing the jail area. Similar detentions were made outside of Monterey County's facility in October as well.

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Protestors emphasized that the battle over ICE detentions would not end simply because votes were counted. But Mark Airgood, a member of the activist group By Any Means Necessary, said that while it might not happen immediately, he was still confident that the will of the people would prevail.

"When will we abolish ICE? I can't give a date, but I do think the movement adopts that as a central plank of our movement, which is happening," he said.