Protesters Replace German Unity Flag at Reichstag with Palestinian Banner

Three activists detained after scaling Reichstag flagpole to swap German unity flag for Palestinian colors. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt condemns the act as planned left-wing troublemaking. Category: Crime

Three men were taken into custody on Sunday morning outside the Reichstag in Berlin after an activist scaled the building's historic flagpole to remove the German unity flag. The 22-year-old protester used homemade climbing straps to ascend the 30-meter steel structure, cut down the massive 60-square-meter national emblem, and replaced it with a Palestinian flag of equal size. This brazen act, described by authorities as a deliberate political statement, has triggered a major security review and legal proceedings against the individuals involved.

The Mechanics of the Flag Replacement

The incident began around 11:15 local time on Sunday when the 22-year-old male used improvised equipment to shimmy up the 100-foot steel flagpole. The flag being removed was not a standard national banner but a specific memorial to the 1990 reunification of East and West Germany following the fall of the Soviet Union. It had flown permanently at the site since that historic political milestone. The protester remained atop the structure for slightly more than an hour, watched by police and fire brigade personnel, before descending to the ground where he was immediately arrested.

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Political Condemnation and Security Concerns

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt publicly characterized the event as a planned action by left-wing troublemakers, rejecting any notion of spontaneous dissent. Conservative leader Martin Huber condemned the substitution of the unity symbol with what he termed a symbol of division and hatred toward Israel. Parliamentary group leader Thorsten Frei raised serious concerns regarding the state of Reichstag security, noting the ease with which the activist breached the front fences. Frei questioned whether current protection measures are sufficient and suggested reintroducing a restricted zone around the parliament building.

Legal Charges and Investigative Status

The State Security Police of the State Criminal Police Office is currently investigating the three detained men. They are being held on multiple charges including defamation of the state and its symbols, malicious damage, violation of the Berlin Assembly Freedom Act, and trespassing. Authorities have expressed alarm that the security perimeter was breached so easily, highlighting a potential vulnerability in the protection protocols surrounding the home of the German parliament.

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Ongoing Repairs and Institutional Impact

Because the activist damaged the hoist system while cutting down the German flag, the fire brigade was unable to immediately reinstall the national emblem. The removal of the Palestinian colors did not resolve the mechanical issue, leaving the flagpole bare throughout Monday. Officials anticipate that more involved repairs are necessary to restore the memorial to its former state, disrupting the continuous display that has defined the Reichstag exterior for decades.

Activist Group Background and Broader Context

Publisher Focus reports that the three men are affiliated with the campaign group Peacefully Against Genocide, a pro-Palestine activist front. This group has a history of disruptive actions, including blocking railway lines in Hamburg to slow Rheinmetall equipment exports. Rheinmetall recently suffered fires at a tank exporting and drone research facility at Kassel Airport in North Hesse, further intensifying tensions between industrial exporters and activist groups. The incident marks the latest escalation in these ongoing conflicts.