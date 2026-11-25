Protesters are demanding stronger passenger and worker protections after two travelers were detained at Seattle’s airport.

Airport workers, union representatives, and community members are calling on Alaska Airlines to take action against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the detention of two passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend.

Demonstrators gathered Tuesday in SeaTac to protest ICE's involvement at the airport and marched to Alaska Airlines' headquarters, calling on the company to implement greater protections for passengers and workers. Alaska Airlines told Newsweek that it was "concerned" by the enforcement action and acknowledged how "distressing" it had been for employees and travelers.

Also read Frontier Airlines to launch first-class seats with no recline on March 5, 2027

"Alaska Airlines was not provided advance notice of the enforcement action, and we are working to understand the circumstances surrounding what occurred, including whether the proper protocols were followed," the airline said in a statement. The protest followed the November 21 detention of a father and daughter by masked immigration agents as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles. The arrests drew widespread attention after videos of the confrontation circulated online.

According to KGW-TV, protesters are urging Alaska Airlines to call for ICE's removal from airports, require warrants for agents accessing jet bridges, limit passenger information shared with the agency and protect employees who feel unsafe at work. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson joined other local officials and community leaders at the rally.

"To workers and travelers at our airport, you deserve to come home from work each night," Wilson said. "You belong here, we stand with you, ICE out. " What Happened During the ICE Arrests? The incident involved Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, who were detained on the jet bridge while boarding an Alaska Airlines flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were traveling to California for a family baptism, according to their attorney, Olia Catala. She said the father and daughter entered the U.S. legally in 2015 with tourist visas and had pending asylum cases. Neither had a criminal record, Catala said. The Department of Homeland Security previously told Newsweek that both Larrondo and Mejia had overstayed their visas.

The agency also accused Mejia of throwing hot coffee at federal officers and said she could face an assault charge. Catala disputed the government's account, saying Mejia dropped her coffee during the confrontation. Both were being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington.

Immigration attorney Brian D. Lerner told Newsweek that ICE had the legal authority to arrest Mendoza and Mejia if DHS believed they were "removable," adding that "nothing in the law" keeps agents out of an airport's secure area.

"The question is not whether ICE could do it, but why it chose to do it on a jet bridge, with masked agents and no notice to the airline or the Port, in front of a planeload of passengers," he said. Lerner added that an arrest would not automatically eliminate any pending immigration application and that, because the family allegedly overstayed visas after entering the U.S. legally, they could generally seek release on bond.

“Families in this situation should get counsel immediately and request a bond hearing rather than wait in detention,” he said. ICE has stepped up arrests at airports since the summer, according to Associated Press reporting, particularly targeting people it says have overstayed their visas. Alaska Airlines said it does not direct or coordinate immigration enforcement and was working with authorities to determine whether proper procedures were followed.

"We will work with the Port of Seattle and government authorities to ensure the collaborative standards and practices that have kept our air system safe and secure for decades are respected moving forward," the airline said. News "Alaska Airlines was not provided advance notice of the enforcement action, and we are working to understand the circumstances surrounding what occurred, including whether the proper protocols were followed," the airline said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The protest followed the November 21 detention of a father and daughter by masked immigration agents as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles. The arrests drew widespread attention after videos of the confrontation circulated online. According to KGW-TV, protesters are urging Alaska Airlines to call for ICE's removal from airports, require warrants for agents accessing jet bridges, limit passenger information shared with the agency and protect employees who feel unsafe at work.

"To workers and travelers at our airport, you deserve to come home from work each night," Wilson said. "You belong here, we stand with you, ICE out. "The incident involved Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, who were detained on the jet bridge while boarding an Alaska Airlines flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday. They were traveling to California for a family baptism, according to their attorney, Olia Catala.

She said the father and daughter entered the U.S. legally in 2015 with tourist visas and had pending asylum cases. The agency also accused Mejia of throwing hot coffee at federal officers and said she could face an assault charge.

Catala disputed the government's account, saying Mejia dropped her coffee during the confrontation.that ICE had the legal authority to arrest Mendoza and Mejia if DHS believed they were"removable," adding that"nothing in the law" keeps agents out of an airport's secure area.

"The question is not whether ICE could do it, but why it chose to do it on a jet bridge, with masked agents and no notice to the airline or the Port, in front of a planeload of passengers," he said. Lerner added that an arrest would not automatically eliminate any pending immigration application and that, because the family allegedly overstayed visas after entering the U.S. legally, they could generally seek release on bond.

“Families in this situation should get counsel immediately and request a bond hearing rather than wait in detention,” he said. ICE has stepped up arrests at airports since the summer, according to Associated Press reporting, particularly targeting people it says have overstayed their visas. Alaska Airlines said it does not direct or coordinate immigration enforcement and was working with authorities to determine whether proper procedures were followed.

"We will work with the Port of Seattle and government authorities to ensure the collaborative standards and practices that have kept our air system safe and secure for decades are respected moving forward," the airline said.