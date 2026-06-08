Protesters hold rally Monday after 15 arrested by Philly police during Pride

The Philadelphia Police Department is receiving criticism after 15 people were arrested after crowds formed in the Gayborhood on Sunday.

A march on Monday was protesting the arrest of 15 people from a crowd that gathered after Philly’s Pride Festival on Sunday. Police Department is receiving criticism by members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies after 15 people were arrested after crowds formed in the Gayborhood on Sunday.

, which included a large police presence. However, large crowds also began to gather at the Gayborhood, which Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said became unruly.

"As crowd sizes increased in the Gayborhood, officers responded to a growing number of public safety concerns, including fights, disorderly behavior, blocked roadways, and the challenges associated with safely managing large crowds in a confined area," Bethel said in a statement. "Additional resources were redeployed to the neighborhood, including mounted officers, dirtbike units, and MIRT personnel. These units were utilized because they are specifically equipped to move quickly through congested conditions and respond to developing incidents.

" "As conditions became increasingly challenging to manage safely, a decision was made to begin clearing portions of the area," Bethel continued. "That decision was not made in any way, shape, or form because people were celebrating Pride. It was made because officers were increasingly dealing with public safety issues and reached a point where we could no longer safely maintain the conditions that existed on those blocks.

" In all, 15 people were arrested, Bethel said. Fourteen of the people taken into custody"for disorderly conduct-related offenses, while one individual was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer.

" However, numerous people online, as well as people who showed up to the march in the Gayborhood on Monday, said that officers were out of line.

"Police violence in the"gayborhood" last night - targeting black and brown members of the LGBTQ community - is prompting groups to respond," Act Up PhiladelphiaThe march began at 13th and Walnut at around 6 p.m., and has since moved elsewhere in the area as of 7:12 p.m. In his statement, Bethel denied any bias toward LGBTQ+ people or people of color, but said that the PPD will investigate reports of officers wearing masks, which he said was not part of their uniforms and a violation of legislation recently enacted by the Philadelphia City Council. "We also recognize that this occurred in the Gayborhood and understand the concerns that many members of the LGBTQ+ community have expressed as a result.

Those concerns are being taken seriously, and we are conducting a full after-action review of yesterday's operations. We also encourage anyone who feels as though they were treated unprofessionally by PPD personnel to contact us. Pride is an event the Philadelphia Police Department has supported for many years, and we remain committed to ensuring that people can celebrate safely while also addressing public safety concerns when conditions require us to do so. "





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