Protesters Gather Outside Los Angeles Hospital Over ICE Presence

Protesters gathered outside Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights after federal immigration agents brought a person in custody to the emergency room and blocked the entrance for hours on Friday. Activists allege ICE agents used mace against the crowd, while police responded to the disturbance but did not participate in immigration enforcement. A second march took place Saturday from Mariachi Plaza to the hospital to protest ICE actions and call for human and constitutional rights

Protest ers gathered outside of a Boyle Heights hospital after federal immigration agents brought a person in their custody to the emergency room for treatment and blocked the entrance for hours on Friday.

Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital officials confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents brought the unidentified person to the hospital Friday evening, but they did not specify the nature of the patient's medical requirements. As the agents stood outside the emergency room entrance, a large crowd of protesters began to converge at the hospital, some banging pots and recording the interaction on their phones.

Also read ICE agents' presence at Boyle Heights hospital prompts community response

Abraham Zavala, a community activist and rapid responder, said that the ICE agents maced him and others in the crowd.

"They were occupying four spaces. We heard this morning they were diverting traffic to other hospitals," Zavala said. Because they had a parking lot full of ICE agents.

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" Los Angeles Police Department officers were also called to the scene after learning of the gathering and a reported disturbance, but department officials said they did not take part in any immigration enforcement. On Saturday, another group marched from Mariachi Plaza to the hospital on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue to express their outrage.

"They are not listening. They are not hearing what people are saying, which is that ICE enforcement has to abide by human rights, by constitutional rights," said Angelica Salas of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, or CHIRLA.

"Especially today, after elections showed that the brutality of the Trump administration is unwelcome, not just in LA, but all over this country," Raman said while speaking to the crowd. "What happened last night at this hospital wasn't a front to the wishes of the American people. " When protesters arrived at the hospital to hand over a letter demanding answers from officials, they found Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital President Daniel Fontoura waiting for them.

"I can tell you that ICE was not at our invitation," Fontoura said while speaking to media members. "When they block access to our patients ... they do us a disservice, and they have dishonored our commitment. ""This is our neighborhood. We will defend to the occasion like we always have," Zavala said.

"We have a history of resistance and taking down anyone who tries to harm our community and our families. " LA Mayor Karen Bass also condemned what happened at the hospital, calling on the Trump administration to stop immigration enforcement at healthcare facilities. "A hospital should be the one place where people feel safe.

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No one should have to think twice about receiving care or fear that a loved one's treatment could be interrupted because of their immigration status," Bass' statement said.

"Hospital leadership also had a duty to step in right away to protect patients and neighbors, and by all appearances, that did not happen. " Following Bass' statement, hospital officials shared another statement from Fontoura, saying their"first and last call" is to care for patients"regardless of immigration status.

" "I want to be clear: White Memorial does not participate in immigration enforcement, does not facilitate immigration operations, and will not allow immigration activities to compromise our commitment to patient care and safety," a hospital spokesperson said. "I know many of you are afraid. Every family in Boyle Heights should know they can come to us for care without fear. For more than 100 years, White Memorial has been your hospital, and that will not change.

" When asked for comment, an ICE spokesperson said they would not disclose or discuss their law enforcement operations. "ICE does not target hospitals, schools, or churches. This is just another false narrative to try to demonize our brave ICE law enforcement," the statement said, in part. Featured Local Savings