Some Iranian-Americans outside Los Angeles Stadium called for regime change in Iran and said they want their protests seen inside World Cup venues. CNN’s Julia Vargas Jones reports.

Some Iranian-Americans outside Los Angeles Stadium called for regime change in Iran and said they want their protests seen inside World Cup venues. CNN's Julia Vargas Jones reports.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a social media ban in the UK for users under 16 years of age. With the new policy, children will no longer have access to apps such as TikTok and Instagram.

The ban comes after Spain and Australia made the same will go into effect later this year. While President Donald Trump was meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, he said the Strait of Hormuz would be"completely open" on Friday, adding that the strait will be"toll free.

"The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to potentially end the months-long war in the Middle East, but some key questions still remain. CNN's Nic Robertson reports. CNN’s Julia Vargas Jones spoke with players on Arya FC, a Los Angeles-based mostly Iranian rec league soccer team, about their feelings ahead of the Iranian national team’s first World Cup match.

A bungee jump in Brazil turned fatal after a 21-year-old woman was thrown from a bridge without a safety cord on Saturday. The 29-year-old stepson of Norway’s crown prince has been convicted of rape and domestic violence. Marius Borg Hoiby was sentenced to four years in prison. He was acquitted of two other rape charges.

CNN's Ivana Scatola reports. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that the UK will ban social media for under-16s. The proposed restrictions are planned to come into force in Spring 2027.





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