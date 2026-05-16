Protesters Gather Ahead of Major Demonstrations in London

Police have deployed 4,000 officers to tackle two major rival demonstrations in London today, with 80,000 demonstrators expected to descend on the capital. The demonstrations include a Unite the Kingdom rally led by far-Right activist Tommy Robinson and a pro-Palestine demo to mark Nakba Day.

Police have thrown a ring of steel around protesters who arrived hours early for Tommy Robinson 's Unite the Kingdom rally - as officers brace for two major rival demonstrations in London today.

A total of 80,000 demonstrators are set to descend on the capital today, sparking an 'unprecedented' £4.5million police operation for Scotland Yard. Britain's biggest police force has deployed 4,000 officers to tackle the Unite the Kingdom rally led by far-Right activist Robinson and a pro-Palestine demo to mark Nakba Day, which refers to the displacement of Palestinians in 1948 for the founding of Israel.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned on Saturday of a 'fight for the soul of this country' as the Met Police braces for one of the most significant policing operations in years. Armoured vehicles, police horses, dogs, drones and helicopters will be deployed alongside thousands of officers as the Met aims to avoid clashes between the two groups.

Also today, Chelsea and Manchester City are facing off in the FA Cup final at Wembley, leaving police fearing some football fans could spill into the rallies after the game. Unite the Kingdom protesters, waving Union Jack and St George's flags, began lining the streets as early as 9am ahead of today's rally. Huge crowds were heard chanting 'Keir Starmer is a w*****' and 'We want Starmer out' along Kingsway, central London.

Police have already thrown an enormous ring of steel around the demo, which has brought protesters from all over Britain. Police estimate some 50,000 people will attend the Unite the Kingdom rally, which will end at Parliament Square, with a further 30,000 expected to join the annual pro-Palestine 'Nakba Day' rally which finishes at Waterloo Place. The previous Unite the Kingdom protest in September was attended by between 110,000 and 150,000 people.

Ahead of today's Unite the Kingdom march, Sir Keir said: 'We're in a fight for the soul of this country, and the Unite the Kingdom march this weekend is a stark reminder of exactly what we are up against. Its organisers are peddling hatred and division, plain and simple.

' Thousands of Unite the Kingdom protesters, waving Union Jack and St George's flags, have already descended on the meeting point this morning to line the streets. Protesters gathered early in London ahead of the huge Unite the Kingdom rally. Demonstrators were seen waving flags or draping them across their shoulders. Scotland Yard is set to use armoured vehicles for the first time in 15 years in a £4.5million operation to police the protests.

The Nakba Day march will form at Exhibition Road in Kensington, then go via Cromwell Gardens, Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, Piccadilly, before ending at Pall Mall. The rally will then take place at Waterloo Place - with organisers told speeches and music must end by 5pm, and the assembly by 5.30pm. The Unite the Kingdom march, the second of its kind organised by Robinson, will start on Kingsway and proceed to Aldwych, Strand, Trafalgar Square, Whitehall, ending in Parliament Square.

Speeches and music must conclude by 5.30pm, and the assembly by 6pm. Ahead of the march, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, wrote in a post on X: 'Today, we Unite the Kingdom and the West in the greatest patriotic display the world has ever seen. The establishment has shown their hands early, and clearly don't want the people united. Tough!

It's happening!

' Kim Anderson, 68, from Norwich, has attended today to 'rid Britain of Starmer, once and for all'. She said: 'I'm fed up of Starmer. This country is a mess. I am disgusted for being called far-Right.

All I want is an end to the ridiculous amounts of immigration and billions being spent on people doing nothing to contribute to this country. I've had enough. But we are being labeled as being wrong. The double standards in this country is outrageous.

I am proud to be part of this country.

' Mother Sandra Dilks, 45, from Epping, Essex, has travelled to London with friends. She said: 'This is a massive day. I can't wait. It'll be peaceful but loud.

We've had enough of Keir Starmer. He's a disgrace and he has ruined this country.

' Many pro-Trump flags were also visible in the crowd, as well as Union Jacks, the St George's flag and others saying 'Jesus is the way of life'. Chants of 'Oh Tommy Tommy' were heard coming from the crowd as well as 'We want freedom'. Janine Ponting, 35, has joined the demo after a 12-hour journey on car and train from Newcastle. The receptionist said: 'It's an amazing turn out.

Our country is over. We need radical change. Starmer has destroyed it. Today, we're sending a message that we've simply had enoug





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Protest Demonstration Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom Far-Right Pro-Palestine Nakba Day Police Armed Vehicles Police Horses Dogs Drones Helicopters Chelsea Manchester City FA Cup Final Football Fans Kim Anderson Mother Sandra Dilks Janine Ponting Pro-Trump Flags Union Jacks St George's Flag Jesus Is The Way Of Life

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