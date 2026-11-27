Around 200 pro-Palestin protesters and 200 pro-Israel protesters gathered outside a New York deli hosting an Israeli land sale.

Hundreds of protesters clashed with police outside a New York deli hosting a sale on Israeli land. Protesters gathered outside Essen NY Deli, in Brooklyn, on Wednesday night, with some wearing keffiyehs, some chanting “intifada revolution,” and one shouting “f*** you, Zionist pigs,” according to The Times of Israel.

Counterprotesters with Israeli flags also showed up, with footage posted online showing some of them singing the Israeli national anthem and some of them shouting “f*** Palestine. ” Multiple videos on X, along with local New York and Jewish outlets, reported on demonstrators clashing with each other and police, with some breaching a barricade at least once. There were around 200 pro-Palestine protesters and 200 pro-Israel demonstrators, the New York Police Department told Newsweek.

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New York City Councilmember Inna Vernikov, who was at the deli on Wednesday night, told Newsweek, “A woman was pushed to the ground, customers were intimidated with threats of ‘intifada’ and Hezbollah flags, all while protesters were trying to shove their way through police barricades. ” A total of three people were issued Criminal Court summonses for disorderly conduct, the NYPD said.