Protesters Clash with ICE Outside Newark Detention Center Over Alleged Conditions

Protesters barricaded the entrance gates of Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, N.J., confronting ICE officers with makeshift shields and throwing objects. The protest followed a labor and hunger strike by detainees inside over alleged poor living conditions. ICE used pepper spray and batons to disperse the crowd, arresting six demonstrators for assault. Lawmakers who visited described spoiled food and ignored medical needs, while DHS denied any issues.

Protest ors barricade the entrance gates outside the Delaney Hall detention on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark , N.J. Inside the facility, detainees carried out a labor and hunger strike for days over alleged living conditions.

Some used trash cans, old mattresses, umbrellas and other materials as makeshift shields and barricades as they confronted U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement officers. Others attempted to block people and vehicles from entering and exiting the building or threw orange traffic cones and other objects in the direction of the ICE officers lined at the entry gate.

Protesters confront ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark, N.J. ICE agents use their baton as they clash with protesters outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark, N.J.

A protester throws a traffic cone to an ICE agent outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark, N.J. Protesters confront ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark, N.J. Protestors barricade the entrance gates outside the Delaney Hall detention on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark, N.J.

Inside the facility, detainees carried out a labor and hunger strike for days over alleged living conditions. Protesters confront ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark, N.J. The group chanted, “You will hang! ” and, “Every cop, every fed, shoot yourself in the head,” and other taunts at the officers, many of whom wore helmets and tactical vests.

The ICE officers used pepper spray to try and disperse the protesters, according to videos posted to social media. Some used their batons to beat and push back protesters as the officers attempted to clear the roadway for vehicles. At least one truck driver got out of his vehicle to vent his frustration when some protesters tried to block vehicles driving on the road in front of the detention center.

Detainees inside could at times be seen waving to protestors from Delaney Hall’s windows. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said about six demonstrators were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.

“Assaulting and obstructing ICE law enforcement is a crime and felony,” the agency said in a statement. “Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. ”as part of an oversight visit. A private prison company runs the detention center, which sits along an industrial stretch of Newark Bay.

Reps. Jerry Nadler, Daniel Goldman and Adriano Espaillat, who all represent Manhattan, described dire conditions where detainees are fed small portions of often spoiled food and their varied medical needs are ignored. DHS spokespersons have denied any hunger strike, abuse or poor conditions inside the center and dismissed criticism from opponents as political posturing.





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Protest ICE Detention Center Newark Hunger Strike

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