Protesters Break Into Microsoft Data Center Site in Amsterdam

Protesters broke into a Microsoft data center construction site in Amsterdam, joining Europe-wide campaigns demanding a moratorium on large data centers.

Protesters broke into a construction site for a new Microsoft data center in Amsterdam on Friday, November 6, 2026. Some demonstrators climbed a crane and set off flares, while others clashed with police at the site in the Dutch capital.

Nathan Timmer of the protest group Geef Tegengas, a name that translates as Push Back, told the local broadcaster AT5 that the protesters were occupying the site in an effort to halt construction. The action was part of a wider wave of campaigning against data centers across Europe.

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Protesters Occupy Microsoft Amsterdam Construction Site

Protesters wearing scarves over their faces climbed over and through a temporary construction fence at the Microsoft site in Amsterdam, according to video footage released with the Associated Press coverage. Some protesters also cut a fence and climbed a crane at the location.

Pro-Palestinian activists also joined the demonstrations in the Dutch capital. By late afternoon, police were escorting activists off the construction site, although some still remained there, local media reported.

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Campaigners against data centers in Europe had planned protests and other actions in several countries on Friday and Saturday. Their central demand was a moratorium on large-scale developments, based on concerns about social and environmental effects of the energy-hungry facilities.

Activists and Microsoft Present Opposing Positions

Nathan Timmer said the protesters did not want the Amsterdam facility built, arguing that nobody needs it. He said the data center would be used for AI slop, AI warfare, data surveillance and committing genocides, and he vowed to keep protesting until construction was halted.

Microsoft said it was aware of the Amsterdam demonstration. A company spokesperson said the firm understood that people feel strongly about the project and respected their right to express those views peacefully. The spokesperson added that Microsoft does not condone any actions that are unlawful or that put people's safety at risk.

Owen Espley, coordinator of StopDirtyDataCentres.eu, said there is a gulf between where elected leaders stand on buying into the hype about AI and where people stand. In Germany, protest spokeswoman Caro Weber said a dozen protesters gathered in front of a data center on the outskirts of Berlin on Friday to oppose what she called blind construction of data centers, regardless of environmental concerns.

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Wider European Campaign and Next Steps

Dozens of civil society and grassroots groups said they would join the Stop Dirty Data Centres events on November 6 and 7 in 15 European countries, including Ireland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France and the U.K., according to the organizers. The demonstrations came days after the U.S. midterm elections, which brought in a wave of Democrats promising to clamp down on data centers.

In Italy, activists in the northern Lombardy region argue that the boom in facilities serving cloud computing and artificial intelligence is moving faster than public consultation and environmental oversight. On October 10, more than 1,000 people and representatives of around 40 local committees gathered in Milan's Piazza della Scala for what organizers described as Italy's first national demonstration against data centers. Protesters called for a moratorium on new projects and a national strategy governing the industry's growth.

Investment forecasts show the stakes behind the dispute. PwC's Global Data Centre Outlook 2026-50 projects that Europe will attract $5.6 trillion in cumulative data center capital expenditure from 2026 through 2050, around 18% of global investment. The same report forecasts that the U.S. will attract $15.1 trillion in capital spending on data centers over that period.