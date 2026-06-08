Protester faces jail after threatening police with makeshift knuckleduster

A 44-year-old protester has pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon after threatening police with a makeshift knuckleduster during a protest following the murder of Henry Nowak. Daniel Frost, who has 25 previous convictions, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

A 44-year-old protester faces jail after threatening police with a makeshift knuckleduster during a protest following the murder of Henry Nowak . Daniel Frost , who has 25 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Wednesday. The protest was sparked by bodycam footage showing police handcuffing Nowak, 18, after his killer falsely accused him of a racist attack. Vickrum Digwa, 23, was jailed for Nowak's murder on Monday. The court heard that Frost, who attended the protest wearing a camouflaged mask, wrapped a rope with a carabiner around his arm to form a 'handmade knuckle duster' and told police 'come and get it'.

He also launched two chairs and a bin at police during the protest, which he described as a 'big party'. Frost was seen by officers walking down Belmont Road after the protest, still wearing a facial covering and the rope hanging around his neck. He told officers again that it was a dog lead but when asked where his dog was he told officers to f*** off.

He was extremely belligerent and aggressive towards officers who were asking him why he was in the location and were trying to ascertain if he was present at the earlier disorder. Frost refused to provide his details unless he was arrested. He told officers that he had done nothing wrong and was 'happy' to be arrested as 'he would be home on bail within four hours after being given a cup of tea and some food'.

In his police interview, he initially denied being present at the scene of the disorder before describing it as a 'big party'. He denied throwing the bin and chairs, saying he merely dragged them and that he could do what he wanted. Throughout the interview he was agitated and called the interviewing officer a 'gaslighting bitch'. The court heard that Frost has a history of offending, including four instances of public disorder, possession of a blade, burglary, robbery, and GBH.

He was previously handed a six-year prison sentence. The protest was attended by local protesters and individuals from outside the area who had been called to attend on social media by far-right influencers. Significant disorder broke out with participants acting extremely aggressively towards the police, shouting continuous abuse and throwing makeshift projectiles such as bricks, chairs, and bins at them.

The defendant was seen to throw two plastic chairs and a bin towards the line of PSU officers, although none made contact. The defendant was extremely belligerent and aggressive towards officers who were asking him why he was in the location and were trying to ascertain if he was present at the earlier disorder. He refused to provide his details unless he was arrested.

He told officers that he had done nothing wrong and was 'happy' to be arrested as 'he would be home on bail within four hours after being given a cup of tea and some food'. In his police interview, he initially denied being present at the scene of the disorder before describing it as a 'big party'. He denied throwing the bin and chairs, saying he merely dragged them and that he could do what he wanted.

Throughout the interview he was agitated and called the interviewing officer a 'gaslighting bitch'





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