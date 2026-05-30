Protester charged with biting federal ICE officers in Newark

A 26-year-old protester, Brendan John Geier, was charged with kicking and biting ICE officers outside the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark. The DOJ alleges he ignored commands and struggled with officers, leaving bite marks. The protest relates to conditions inside the facility.

“Peaceful protest doesn’t translate to violently attacking federal law enforcement officers,” Blanche said in a statement. “Federal officers are protecting United States’ property and facilities.

With virtually no local law enforcement support from New Jersey, rioters are regrouping and attacking. A federal law enforcement officer shows off the bloody bite mark left after a protester allegedly bit the agent during a protest outside Delaney Hall in Newark, NJ.

“We will not tolerate the vicious attacks we have seen in Newark the last few days, and we will make arrests and hold people accountable for criminal conduct. ”The DOJ alleges Geier was part of a large group of demonstrators that were blocking a road leading to the Delaney Hall ICE detention center at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The facility has been the site of raucous demonstrations in recent days related to the alleged poor condition of detainees inside the facility, which the Department of Homeland Security vehemently denies is the case. Brendan John Geier, 26, was charged Friday for allegedly “kicking and biting” ICE officers outside the Newark detention center, leaving “horrific wounds.

”Blood drips down the arm of an federal agent that was wounded by a protester outside Delaney Hall in Newark, NJ, on May 28, 2026. ICE officers “in an attempt to clear the road, formed into a line and began to move towards the group of demonstrators, which included Geier,” according to the DOJ.

“The deportation officers issued commands to the demonstrators to ‘move back,’ but the demonstrators, including Geier, ignored those commands and refused to clear the road,” the department said. “Geier instead engaged in a struggle with deportation officers, kicking officers and ultimately biting an officer’s forearm, and another’s knuckle. Both victims received treatment at a local hospital. ”“The Trump Administration will ALWAYS stand with our federal law enforcement officers,” Mullin said.

“Anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. ” An ERO agent sprays pepper spray into the mask of a protester during a clash outside Delaney Hall on May 28, 2026. Federal agents take down a protester with pepper spray during a clash outside Delaney Hall on May 28, 2026. Clashes between law enforcement and protesters continued near Delaney Hall Friday night despite New Jersey Gov.

Mikie Sherrill’s attempt to establish a “peaceful” protest zone. Chants of “Kill yourself, quit your job, quit your job,” were heard from the anti-ICE agitators at one point. Law enforcement depolyed tear gas and pepper spray in an effort to dispurse the unruly crowd, according to footage. A federal law enforcement officer shows off the bloody bite mark left after a protester allegedly bit the agent during a protest outside Delaney Hall in Newark, NJ.

Brendan John Geier, 26, was charged Friday for allegedly “kicking and biting” ICE officers outside the Newark detention center, leaving “horrific wounds.

"Blood drips down the arm of an federal agent that was wounded by a protester outside Delaney Hall in Newark, NJ, on May 28, 2026. An ERO agent sprays pepper spray into the mask of a protester during a clash outside Delaney Hall on May 28, 2026. Federal agents take down a protester with pepper spray during a clash outside Delaney Hall on May 28, 2026.





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