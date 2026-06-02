Protest Erupts After Bodycam Footage Shows Police Dismissing Stab Victim Henry Nowak Before His Death

Hundreds protested outside Southampton police station after bodycam footage revealed officers dismissed Henry Nowak's repeated claims that he had been stabbed before he died. The video, released following the life sentencing of Vickrum Digwa for the murder, has sparked national outrage and raised serious questions about police conduct.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Southampton police station following the release of bodycam footage showing the arrest of Henry Nowak , an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed.

The footage, which emerged after his killer Vickrum Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years, has sparked national outrage. In the video, Nowak, bleeding from a stab wound, tells officers four times that he has been stabbed, but one officer responds, I don't think you have mate. The teenager later died from his injuries.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the footage made him feel sick and stressed the need for serious questions to be answered about police conduct. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating how officers handled the case and is expected to report within three months. The protest, organized in part by activist Tommy Robinson, saw crowds descend on the police station just before 6pm, many waving Union Jack flags and holding banners reading Save our kids.

Some demonstrators wore T-shirts paying tribute to Nowak with the words RIP Henry Nowak, while chants of I can't breathe echoed through the streets. Footage from the scene showed attempts by protesters to storm the station, prompting police to form a blockade and plead for calm. The crowd later marched through the centre of Southampton, with the numbers swelling to hundreds within an hour.

Nowak, a finance student at the University of Southampton, was described by his family as kind and talented. His killer, Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh, did not know his victim. During the trial, it was revealed that Digwa carried an eight-inch ceremonial blade and falsely claimed that Nowak had racially abused him and knocked off his turban-a claim the judge dismissed as a wicked lie.

Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, admitted assisting an offender by taking the knife back to the family home and will be sentenced on July 17. Digwa's father and brother have also been charged with possessing illegal weapons after six offensive weapons were found at their home. All appeared in court and were released on unconditional bail. The case has also drawn attention to threats against police.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood warned of a dangerous undercurrent of online abuse, noting that an officer unrelated to the incident was misidentified, subjected to death threats, and forced to relocate with his family. She condemned misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric, stating there can be no justification for intimidation or attempts to take the law into one's own hands.

Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage criticized the police response, saying Nowak was treated in a way that suggested an accusation of a racial slur was taken more seriously than an act of murder. Hampshire Police confirmed that one officer involved in the case has resigned, while three others remain on duty as witnesses in the IOPC investigation





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