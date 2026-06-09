Protein Bar Brand Stars + Honey Raises $24 Million Series A Round

Low-calorie protein bar brand Stars + Honey has gained a minority investment from VMG Partners as it gears up to scale nationally.

Stars + Honey, which debuted in 2024 and is known for its dessert-flavored bars that deliver collagen and 15 grams of protein per serving, is joining the private equity firm’s portfolio of brands.has become ubiquitous, but too much of the category has taught consumers that function comes at the expense of pleasure,” said founder and chief executive officer Daniel Rainey, adding that Stars + Honey “seeks to optimize protein intake over the mid- to long-term, rather than within each individual serving.

Looking forward to your protein-focused snack drives the long-term habits that yield the results consumers are seeking. ” Stars + Honey’s core offering is its collagen protein bar, which is priced at $42 for a 10-pack and comes in more than 10 flavors including Iced Lemon Cookie and Cherry Chocolate Waffle. Sold direct-to-consumer and via Amazon, the bars are under 200 calories and are formulated without dairy, sugar alcohols or seed oils.

VMG has previously invested in big-name protein companies including Quest, now owned by The Simply Good Foods Company, and Vega, now owned by WM Partners. The firm is an active investor in Ghost, know for its whey protein powder, and VMG counts Kind and Perfect Bar among its realized investments.very quickly recognize how special Stars + Honey is,” said McConnell Smith, general partner at VMG, in a statement.

“Daniel’s created a tremendous product that speaks to a really underserved consumer in the space. ” Stars + Honey grew 300 percent in 2025, with women in their 30s through 50s being the brand’s core demographic. The brand is among several emergents in the category seeking to seize the protein opportunity in innovative ways, including Peter Rahal’s David Protein and even Khloe Kardashian’s Khloud protein popcorn brand.

With this infusion, Stars + Honey looks to drive new product development and bolster its manufacturing capabilities. McConnell Smith will also join the company’s board of directors as part of the deal.

“The future of protein is not simply about delivering more grams — it’s about creating products people genuinely love and want to incorporate into their daily lives,” said Rainey. “As the protein space continues to expand, we see a significant opportunity to serve consumers who care as much about quality, taste andWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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