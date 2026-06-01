Protecting Your Privacy on Android: Exclusive Features and Manufacturer Efforts

As the post-Cambridge Analytica era continues, many people are becoming increasingly concerned about their data being tracked by companies and used for targeted ads, product personalization, and analytics. To combat this issue, Google has implemented industry-standard features to safeguard user privacy on Android phones, while manufacturers like Samsung and Infinix have added exclusive features to their devices.

Privacy concerns have become a pressing issue in the post-Cambridge Analytica era. Many people want to protect their data from being tracked by any company that will send it to third parties and use it for targeted ads, product personalization, and analytics.

This is a concern that is especially prevalent on phones, with this device housing so many apps that you may be worried about the sheer level of data tracking that is occurring across the board on these programs. To combat this issue, Google has gone the extra mile to ensure that the Android OS will safeguard your privacy and then some.

Alongside a suite of industry-standard features to ensure that your privacy isn't compromised on any Android phone, there are some exclusive features that help you know that your activity isn't being tracked every step of the way on your smartphone. Samsung's flagship Galaxy phones have always gone above and beyond when it comes to adding state-of-the-art features. The company's responsible for creating the first-ever modern flip smartphone with foldable glass in 2020, courtesy of the Galaxy Z Flip.

A decade back, the Galaxy S was the first smartphone with a Super AMOLED display. Now, with the release of the S26 Ultra, the functionality of the widely-popular privacy screen guard has been baked into the phone, making it yet another crowning hardware achievement for this manufacturer. The Privacy display on the S26 Ultra is highly customizable and can be toggled automatically as and when you see fit.

Either go to the Display tab in Settings and choose Privacy display, or access this setting from the Quick Settings menu. You'll see a Maximum privacy protection toggle here, which sends this feature into overdrive... so much so that even normal viewing angles may be affected in this mode! Aside from this, there's a Conditions for turning on section, where you'll see several options to turn on Privacy display automatically.

For starters, you can configure which apps will cause Privacy display to be enabled, which is perfect if you want to use social media or banking apps worry-free. Toggle PIN, pattern, password to - as the name suggests - enable Privacy display whenever you're unlocking your S26 Ultra. Under Partial screen privacy, you'll see a Notification pop-ups toggle. What this does is localize the effects of Privacy display whenever a notification pops up, dimming only that portion of the screen.

For all the hubbub generated by the S26 Ultra's privacy display feature, most people will be surprised to know that another lesser-known Android manufacturer quietly beat Samsung to the punch. With the release of XOS 7.6 in 2021, Infinix added two amazing features, making it one of the first Android manufacturers to offer a robust privacy feature.

Peek Proof is a slightly less elegant version of Privacy screen, bringing up a small, resizable square that keeps any relevant information in view while obscuring the rest of the screen. The opacity of this blackout feature can be controlled via a teardrop slider placed right on top of this adjustable square, letting you decide the level of privacy you want in your phone.

You can either access Peek Proof in the Quick Settings menu, or go to your device's settings, tap on Privacy, and enable the Peek Proof feature. If you're a dedicated WhatsApp user who hates it when other people see a blue tick every time you open their messages, Infinix offers a solution that's far more robust than just disabling read receipts outright in the app's settings.

With Peek Mode, you can open a separate menu that brings up all your WhatsApp chats and lets you read them without notifying the sender. While no photos or videos can be seen in this mode, it's still an impressive feature that maintains your privacy on this messaging app. From the Accessibility tab in settings, select Smart Panel and tap on More Features.

From here, you can select Peek Mode to enable this unique privacy-focused feature. iPhones let you lock apps with your Face ID, biometrics, or password. Aside from preventing anyone else from opening these apps, notifications are also blocked to ensure a greater degree of privacy. You can take things a step further by setting up a Hidden folder where you can place any sensitive apps. This Hidden folder can be accessed from the bottom of your App Library.

As useful as this feature may be, it pales in comparison to the lengths that Android phone manufacturers go to set up a private space for your sensitive apps. The Pixel's private space feature exemplifies this in spades. At a glance, it may seem similar to the iPhone's Hidden folder, but there are major differences you'll notice from the get-go.

For starters, you can set up a separate pattern, PIN, or password for this private space, giving you more flexibility in securing your sensitive apps. You can also choose to hide individual apps or folders within the private space, making it easier to organize your sensitive content.

Additionally, you can configure the private space to automatically lock when you're not using it, adding an extra layer of security to your sensitive apps. Overall, the Pixel's private space feature is a game-changer for anyone looking to maintain their privacy on their Android phone





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