Protecting Your Data: A Guide to Safeguarding Your Privacy on Social Media

With the rise of social media, our data has become a valuable commodity. Companies collect and use our data for various purposes, including personalized advertising, user analytics, and product personalization. However, this data collection has raised significant concerns about privacy. In this article, we'll explore the ways in which social media companies collect and use our data, and provide guidance on how to safeguard your privacy. We'll cover the steps you can take to limit data tracking on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and provide tips on how to export your data and prevent it from being misused.

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives, coming equipped with a slew of useful apps and tools that let you accomplish so much more than just take calls and send messages.

From accessing social media to playing fun games, the functionality of smartphones is multifaceted and does an amazing job of keeping you entertained. There's a reason why mitigating screen time has become such a pressing issue, with people spending an unhealthy amount of time every day browsing the many apps they've downloaded on their devices. Some of these apps have become part of people's daily routines, which might not be ideal for folks worried about these programs tracking their activity.

Companies collect all this data for multiple purposes, including personalized advertising, sharing it with third parties, user analytics, product personalization, and optimizing app functionality. Given how privacy has become more of a pressing concern than ever before, most people would want to know about the apps they use on a regular basis that track their activity. After all, awareness is the first step most people will take in the journey to safeguarding their privacy.

The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal is arguably the moment when privacy became a pressing concern for most individuals. A whistleblower revealed that the company compromised the data of 87 million Facebook users in 2015, leading to one of the most publicized trials in history and a fine of $5 billion from the Federal Trade Commission.

If that wasn't bad enough as is, the popular social media app was also subject to a massive data breach in 2021, when the personal details of 533 million Facebook users were leaked. These instances make it clear that Facebook's data collection is perturbing. As worrying as those leaks are, you can take a deep dive into Facebook's settings and manage how much data it's collecting.

The first thing to do is navigate over to the Accounts Center tab in the Settings & privacy section, which can be accessed from Facebook's settings. From here, navigate to Your information and permissions and tap on Your activity off Meta technologies. Select Recent activity and you'll see a bunch of apps and services you use that've interacted with Facebook. It's in your best interest to choose Disconnect specific activity and select all these programs, delinking them from your Facebook.

It's also recommended that you choose Clear previous activity to remove all activity history. Finally, to avoid having to do this again, go to Manage future activity and select Disconnect future activity to prevent your data from being exploited. Given that Instagram is a part of Meta, its tracking activities are worryingly similar to that of Facebook.

Everything from your location to your browsing activity is used for targeted advertisements, which is why it's in your best interests to mitigate this data tracking as much as possible. Since Instagram's parent organization is the same as Facebook's, the steps to limit tracking are similar. Navigate to Your activity off Meta technologies from the app's settings to uncover a list of options similar to what we mentioned before.

Disconnect any third-party services connected to Instagram and prevent any future activity from being used. After all, it's always good to be on top of the exact metrics that are being harvested on your end. From the Accounts Center tab, go to Your information and permissions. You should see an option to Export your information.

From there, you can initiate the process to export your data, either on your phone or on a cloud service. Choose how much information you want to export, the time period when this data was harvested, its format, and overall media quality. This way, you'll figure out exactly how Instagram has tracked your activity, giving you the peace of mind that this data won't be used ever again, provided that you opted out of Meta's data tracking endeavors.

LinkedIn has been found to be tracking more than 6,000 Chrome browser extensions to uncover and collect the digital fingerprints of its users. This is deeply unethical and isn't mentioned in LinkedIn's privacy policy, making it more important than ever for you to take steps to mitigate this issue and prevent your data from being misused by one of the most popular social media networking apps around.

Sure, BrowserGate refers to LinkedIn's activities on Chrome, but that doesn't mean you should ignore what Microsoft is doing with this app on your phone. After all, the company faced yet another controversy in 2012 when it was revealed that its iOS app was checking calendar entries and transferring this information to their services, including sensitive data like passwords.

The best thing to do here is to go to Settings in the app by tapping on your profile picture and selecting Advertising data. Disable everything here across all three sections - Profile data, Activity and inferred data, and Off Linked data. This way, you'll be able to prevent your data from being misused by LinkedIn and safeguard your privacy





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