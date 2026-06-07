Protecting Your Child on Your iPhone: A Guide to Using Guided Access

Discover how to use Apple's Guided Access feature to keep your child safe and engaged while using your iPhone. Learn how to set it up, customize settings, and end sessions, plus get tips on managing screen time for kids.

Ensuring your child's safety while using your iPhone is crucial, especially when you need to step away. Unlike adults, kids, particularly toddlers, can unintentionally access inappropriate content or make unwanted purchases.

To mitigate this, Apple provides a feature called Guided Access, designed to temporarily lock an app and limit access to specific features. Here's how to set it up and use it effectively. Guided Access, when enabled, allows you to control which apps your child can access and which features they can use within those apps.

It's particularly useful when you want to keep your child engaged with a specific activity, like watching a cartoon on Netflix or YouTube Kids, while you attend to other tasks. To enable Guided Access, go to Settings >Accessibility >Guided Access. Tap 'Passcode Settings' and toggle on 'Face ID' to ensure that only you can end a Guided Access session. To start a Guided Access session, open the app you want your child to use.

Ensure no other app is overlaid on top, as Guided Access works with only one app open at a time. Tap 'Start' in the top-right corner of the screen. You can also customize additional settings to lock certain screen functions and iPhone buttons during Guided Access.

For instance, you can disable the side button, volume buttons, motion, soft keyboards, and touch to prevent accidental interactions. If you set a time limit, the screen will lock after the specified duration, requiring a passcode or Face ID to unlock the phone. To end the session, triple-click the side button and follow the prompts.

In addition to Guided Access, limiting screen time for kids is essential. Studies have shown that excessive screen time can have negative effects on children's health and development.

Therefore, it's important to strike a balance between keeping your child entertained and promoting healthy habits. Key topics related to this news include: iPhone safety features, childproofing technology, Guided Access, screen time management, and responsible parenting in the digital age





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