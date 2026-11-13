Protecting failing schools and supporting teachers unions is not a winnable strategy, CEO warns

Tommy Schultz of the American Federation for Children says Democrats' reliance on teachers unions and opposition to school choice is a losing strategy.

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American Federation for Children CEO Tommy Schultz slammed teachers unions and said Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa will likely disappoint them. Democrats’ reliance on teachers union support and allegiance to underperforming public school systems is a losing political strategy, according to Tommy Schultz, CEO of the conservative advocacy group American Federation for Children .

"At the end of the day, when you look at the long-term trends here for the teachers unions, they're in a pickle because more and more folks are listening to the politicians that have a vibrant education agenda," Schultz told Fox News Digital. "And they aren't just saying, 'We want to block all possible options,' because the unions really don't have an agenda other than, 'We want to keep your kids forced to go to the schools that we run and control,'" Schultz added.

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"It's not a winning message at the end of the day. " MEMBER OF LARGEST TEACHERS UNION IN US CLAIMS ORG IS 'NO LONGER FOCUSED ON CHILDREN,' ONLY 'POLITICAL POWER' American Federation for Children CEO Tommy Schultz told Fox News Digital that his organization is fighting to defeat candidates who oppose school choice ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.advocacy organizations like the AFC.

They argue that programs such as vouchers and education savings accounts siphon taxpayer funds away from public schools. Union leaders maintain those dollars should instead be directed toward boosting teacher salaries, recruiting staff, and upgrading public school facilities. Democratic candidates in gubernatorial, congressional, and state legislative races routinely back education platforms aligned with teachers unions.

Financial analyses indicate the nation's two largest teachers unions — the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers — have spent hundreds of millions of dollars intoWhile the NEA and AFT rank among the largest financial contributors to Democratic campaigns, both organizations have occasionally supported select Republican candidates in rural districts who advocated for state aid for underfunded public schools.. In response, Republicans have campaigned heavily on school choice, enacting measures to provide families with state-funded vouchers and education savings accounts to access private or alternative educational settings outside their assigned neighborhood districts.

WATCHDOG REPORT EXPOSES TEACHERS UNION 'POLITICAL MACHINE' FUNNELING MORE THAN $1 BILLION TO LIBERAL CAUSEShas signaled opposition to the state's school voucher program after defeating Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the November 3 election. Hinojosa's victory raises questions about the future of Abbott's signature school choice legislation, which established one of the nation's largest education savings account programs.

"Fundamentally, I think it's a knee-jerk reaction to the largest funders of the Democratic Party," Schultz told Fox News Digital. "The teachers unions, they bring in about $3 billion a year for the teachers unions — the two national unions and their affiliates, so, they're a real big driver of the primary politics and Democratic politics in particular.

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" The Texas Education Freedom Accounts program, created by the state legislature with an initial $1 billion allocation, expanded access to private-school tuition and other approved education expenses for eligible families. The program allows parents to direct state funds toward alternative education options, raising questions about the potential financial impact on traditional public school districts.since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some large districts, including Houston Independent School District , have faced challenges retaining students amid changing enrollment patterns and competition from other education options. Leaders of the nation's two largest teachers unions are pictured above, former NEA President Becky Pringle and Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Teachers . Despite legislative hurdles in some states, Schultz expressed confidence that parental demand for school choice will continue to drive political outcomes.

"What we found over the last chunk of years is that when you actually bring a message of pro-school choice policies and a brighter vision of education — of what could happen to public schools and for families controlling their child's educational destiny — those candidates win," Schultz said. The NEA provided Fox News Digital with a statement it released following the November 3 midterm elections.

"Across the nation, most Americans want the same thing — a more affordable future, strong public schools and safer communities. And they’re ready to slam the door on corruption and self-dealing," National Education Association President Princess Moss said.

"Tonight, voters came together across race, place and gender and sent a clear message and mandate: put working families, students and educators first and deliver for our communities, not billionaires and corporations," she added. Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and received the University of Pennsylvania's