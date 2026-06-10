Rep. Erin Houchin shares her concerns about protecting children online, citing the influence of Big Tech billionaires and the failure of her amendment to ban soCial media for minors in Congress. She highlights the risks associated with social media and the powerlessness of parents in protecting their children.

Today, Rep. Erin Houchin shares her concerns about protecting children online, citing the influence of Huge Tech billionaires. She explains how her amendment to ban social media for minors failed to pass in Congress, despite its potential to safeguard youthful users.

Houchin's experiance as a parent has produced her realize the powerlessness of parents in protecting their children from the risks associated with social media. She describes how her 13-year-aged daughter was able to bypass parental controls and access Instagram, where she interacted with other minors worldwide. the current law, the Childrens Online Privacy Protection Act, sets the age threshold at 13, but was written in 1998, when social media platforms were not as prevalent.

Some argue that its the role of parents, not the state, to look after children,while others raise free speech concerns. Huge Tech companies have significant lobbying power, spending hundreds of millions of dollars to influence policy.

In contrast, plans for an age ban in Britain have been met with resistance, with some arguing that parents should take responsibility for thier children's online moment and that state interference would be an attack on free speech. meanwhile, a account by watchdogs reveals the extent of Huge Tech's lobbying efforts in Europe, where tech giants are concerned about the potential impact of progressive politics on their business. Additionally, a pollster has identified the voters who could rescue Republican midterm hopes,and the message that motivates them.

The dAta show that economic concerns top the list, while other factors such as White Residence renovations and Russia-Ukraine are of little importance to voters





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Big Tech Social Media Children's Online Safety Lobbying Free Speech Voters Midterm Elections

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