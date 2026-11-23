New bipartisan-led bill seeks to expire removal orders after 10 years, offering a path to green cards for eligible immigrants facing deportation.

President Donald Trump has softened his stance on immigration enforcement, acknowledging that current deportation policies may have been too tough and expressing openness to a bipartisan deal with Democrats regarding long-term residents. This shift in rhetoric coincides with the introduction of the Protect Our Neighbors Act, a new legislative framework designed to clear a massive backlog of immigration cases and provide a path to permanent residency for over a million individuals facing removal.

The legislation, introduced by Democratic Representatives Lateefah Simon, Zoe Lofgren, John Garamendi, and Juan Vargas, proposes a mechanism to cancel outdated removal orders after ten years. It allows the Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security to adjust qualifying immigrants to lawful permanent resident status, effectively resolving legal limbo for those who have established deep community roots.

Also read Voices: Without critical repairs, my senior living neighbors are at risk of homelessness

Zoe Lofgren, a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, emphasized that the bill corrects a broken system by offering long-term residents a fair opportunity to resolve old cases. The proposal mandates that final removal orders expire automatically after a decade, requiring the Department of Homeland Security to justify any renewal by demonstrating it serves the public interest.

The bill targets a specific demographic defined by a Congressional Research Service report estimating that 1.6 million people on ICE non-detained dockets held final removal orders as of late February. These individuals are often ineligible for immediate deportation due to various administrative blocks, yet they remain subject to the threat of removal and the inability to fully integrate into American society.

Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh grandmother who lived in California for over thirty years, serves as the primary case study driving this legislation. Kaur was deported to India in September 2025 after detention during a routine check-in, a decision that her family described as devastating to their community. Lawmakers argue that bills like this would have provided her with a chance to stay and continue building her life in the United States.

Eligibility for green cards under this framework is strict. Applicants must have maintained continuous physical presence in the country for at least ten years following their removal order and complied with all supervision orders without absconding. They must also prove good moral character by submitting their most recent federal income tax returns, ensuring they have contributed financially to the nation.

The legislation explicitly excludes individuals with certain criminal convictions or national security grounds for inadmissibility. To prevent the program from becoming a financial burden on the government, the bill requires a single application fee capped at $1,200, which is designed to cover administrative costs for processing these complex immigration status adjustments.

Advertisement

This political maneuver comes at a pivotal moment in Washington. While Republicans currently control Congress, Democrats recently secured at least 258 House seats and a 56-44 Senate majority in midterm elections. This new majority provides a legislative path forward that was previously blocked, although the bills still face the veto power of President Trump.

Trump's recent comments to CBS News suggest a potential thaw in relations with Democrats on this specific issue. He stated his administration's policy remains strong but ruled out amnesty, indicating a preference for targeted fixes rather than broad pardons. This nuanced position aligns with the narrow, merit-based criteria proposed in the Protect Our Neighbors Act.

Data from the Department of Homeland Security shows that ICE deported 483,200 people and made over 491,000 arrests during fiscal year 2026. These numbers reflect an intensified enforcement campaign since the administration took office in 2025, making the proposed ten-year expiration rule a significant departure from current aggressive enforcement tactics.

The bill also includes a separate provision for those whose orders have already expired. These individuals can petition U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for any lawful status if they have no serious criminal convictions. This clause addresses the legal ambiguity affecting thousands of immigrants who have been in the country for decades without formal status.

Advocates for the bill argue that the current system creates unnecessary economic and social fragmentation. By clearing old cases, the legislation aims to allow immigrants to fully participate in the workforce, pay taxes, and contribute to their communities without the shadow of deportation.

The introduction of this bill signals a strategic move by Democratic lawmakers to reshape immigration policy ahead of the new congressional session. With a Democratic-controlled Congress, the bill may have a better chance of passing, though it will require negotiation with the White House.

Trump's acknowledgment that past policies were too tough offers a potential compromise point. If the administration accepts the concept of resolving long-standing cases for non-criminal, tax-compliant residents, the Protect Our Neighbors Act could become a landmark achievement in immigration reform.

Critics may argue that the bill is too lenient, but proponents insist it balances compassion with security. The requirement for tax compliance and the exclusion of serious criminals ensure that only those with strong ties to the country are considered.

As the political landscape shifts, the fate of this legislation will likely depend on the willingness of both parties to find common ground. The human stories, like that of Harjit Kaur, provide a powerful emotional catalyst for change.

The proposed fee structure and strict eligibility criteria are designed to ensure the program is self-sustaining and limited to those who truly need relief. This financial and legal framework could serve as a model for future immigration reforms.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the Protect Our Neighbors Act represents a significant effort to address the backlog of removal cases that have persisted for years. Its success could redefine how the United States handles long-term residents facing deportation.

The convergence of political power and shifted presidential rhetoric creates a unique window for action. Whether this bill becomes law remains to be seen, but its introduction marks a decisive step toward a more humane immigration system.

Lawmakers on both sides are now watching closely to see if the Trump administration will support specific provisions of the bill. The potential for a bipartisan deal on immigration has never been higher, driven by the urgent need to resolve millions of pending cases.

The detailed requirements in the bill, from tax returns to continuous presence, reflect a careful attempt to craft a policy that is both fair and enforceable. This precision is crucial in a political environment where immigration remains a highly contentious issue.

As the new congressional session approaches, the focus will shift from introduction to negotiation. The Protect Our Neighbors Act is likely to be a central topic in discussions about how to balance enforcement with the realities of a diverse and integrated society.

The historical context of the bill, including the deportation of Harjit Kaur, underscores the human cost of prolonged legal uncertainty. Lawmakers hope that future cases will be resolved before they reach the point of deportation.

The financial implications of the bill are also significant, with the $1,200 fee intended to cover the costs of processing. This approach ensures that the program does not rely on general taxpayer funds, addressing fiscal concerns from conservative lawmakers.

The political calculus for Democrats is clear: passing this bill would demonstrate a commitment to compassion and effective governance. For the Trump administration, supporting limited relief for long-term residents could soften his hardline image without compromising core enforcement principles.

The interplay between these political forces will determine the future of the legislation. As negotiations begin, the details of the bill will likely evolve, but the core objective of clearing the backlog remains unchanged.

The Protect Our Neighbors Act stands as a testament to the ongoing debate over immigration in America. It seeks to find a middle ground between strict enforcement and the recognition of long-term community ties.

The outcome of this legislative effort will have lasting implications for millions of immigrants and the fabric of American society. Whether the country moves toward greater inclusivity or maintains a rigid stance on enforcement is a question that this bill seeks to answer.