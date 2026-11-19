House Democrats led by Rep. Lateefah Simon propose the Protect Our Neighbors Act to grant green cards to individuals with final deportation orders, sparking debate over immigration policy.

House Democrats, spearheaded by Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA), have introduced a controversial legislative proposal known as the Protect Our Neighbors Act. This new amnesty plan seeks to establish a pathway to lawful permanent residence for individuals who have already been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge. The legislation aims to override final removal orders for those who have spent significant time establishing roots within the United States.

Legislative Mechanism and Eligibility Requirements

The core mechanism of the Protect Our Neighbors Act requires beneficiaries to remain in the country for a minimum of ten years without being convicted of any criminal offenses. Under this framework, illegal aliens who have previously appeared before a federal immigration judge and received a final order of deportation would become eligible for green cards. The bill explicitly mandates that these individuals must stay in the United States continuously throughout the decade-long period to qualify for this extraordinary measure of legal regularization.

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This process effectively suspends the enforcement of removal orders for a specific subset of undocumented residents. The legislation does not apply to those who have fled the country or those with recent criminal convictions. Instead, it targets long-term residents who have navigated the legal system and received a final judicial ruling against them, offering them a second chance to secure lawful status based on their continued presence and clean record.

Sponsor Advocacy and Stakeholder Opposition

Rep. Lateefah Simon defended the bill by emphasizing the human cost of ongoing deportation threats. She stated that no one should endure the constant fear of family separation after building a life in America. Simon highlighted that the targeted individuals have contributed to their communities for years, working hard and putting down deep roots. She criticized the Trump Administration for targeting these neighbors and threatening the stability of the lives they have constructed through diligent effort.

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Conversely, the Immigration Accountability Project has sharply criticized the proposal, labeling it as yet another amnesty effort from congressional Democrats. A representative from the group noted that this specific initiative is distinct because it grants legal status to individuals who have already exhausted their legal appeals and been formally ordered removed by a judge. The group argues that this undermines the finality of judicial deportation proceedings.

Congressional Co-Sponsors and Strategic Timing

The legislative effort is supported by a coalition of California Democrats who share Simon's vision for broader immigration reform. Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), and Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA) are officially co-sponsoring the Protect Our Neighbors Act. Their involvement signals a coordinated push within the Democratic caucus to address status issues for various categories of undocumented residents simultaneously.

This introduction comes at a politically significant moment following the recent midterm elections. Despite some candidates running on platforms emphasizing economic populism, Democratic leaders are prioritizing the acceleration of amnesty programs. The party is preparing to leverage its majority in the incoming Congress to fast-track legislative changes that have been stalled in previous sessions.

Immediate Impact on DACA and TPS Recipients

While the Protect Our Neighbors Act focuses on those with final deportation orders, the broader Democratic agenda includes immediate action for millions of others. Party leaders have indicated that they will move forward immediately with amnesty measures for millions of illegal aliens holding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations. These programs protect recipients from deportation and allow them to work legally, but they lack a permanent path to citizenship.

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The push to secure green cards for DACA and TPS holders is scheduled to occur in next year's Democrat-controlled Congress. This legislative package aims to provide long-term stability for these populations, who currently live in a state of temporary limbo. The combined effort to address both DACA/TPS recipients and those with final removal orders represents a significant expansion of the administration's proposed immigration reforms.