The House Rules Committee approved a revIsed Protect College Sports Act expanding conference caps to 22 members,aiming for a floor vote before the lame-duck session ends.

The House Rules Committee announced Friday a revised version of the Protect College Sports Act, initiating a final legislative push before the lame-duck session concludes. This updated bill introduces significant changes to conference membership limits, potentially facilitating the movement of major universities into the wealthiest athletic conferences. The legislative body is racing against the calendar to pass the measure before the House adjourns for the holiday recess on December 17.

Conference Expansion Limits Raise Cap to 22 Schools

The most substantial alteration in the House version involves raising the maximum cap on conference membership from 20 schools to 22. This specific adjustment was driven by four Atlantic Coast Conference institutions-Florida State, North Carolina, Clemson, and Florida-which submitted formal letters urging lawmakers to implement the change. The Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten, both currently comprising 16 members in revenue-generating sports, are reportedly evaluating these ACC schools for future expansion, making the increased capacity a critical factor for competitive viability.

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Additionally, the revised legislation lowers the financial threshold for conferences facing penalties from the Senate's original $700 million to $600 million if they attempt to merge or acquire another conference. This stricter financial cap aims to discourage anti-competitive consolidation among the largest athletic organizations while maintaining strict oversight on revenue generation and market dominance within the college sports ecosystem.

Bipartisan Support and Stakeholder Positions

President Trump utilized a White House news conference on Friday to warn of dire consequences should Congress fail to act, claiming that colleges are engaging in unsustainable spending practices. He cited specific financial losses reported at a March table, noting that Penn State's athletic department lost $535 million, Florida State lost $440 million, and Rutgers lost $95 million during the fiscal year. These figures were presented to illustrate the economic instability plaguing modern college athletics programs across the nation.

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Trump also highlighted the issue of exorbitant compensation for student-athletes, specifically criticizing a 17-year-old quarterback being paid $12 million, a reference to Michigan's Bryce Underwood. He stated that prominent figures like New York Yankees President Randy Levine back the bill, asserting there is tremendous bipartisan support for the legislation. Senators including Ted Cruz have joined the effort, with Cruz warning that half or more of roster and scholarship spots could disappear within five years without federal intervention.

Impacts on Media Revenue and Unionization Rights

The updated bill imposes new restrictions on funding models for elite programs, stipulating that conferences averaging at least $50 million annually in media rights revenue can no longer use student fees to fund athletics. This provision is designed to appeal to lawmakers representing historically Black colleges and universities and smaller conferences that feel disadvantaged by the current financial disparity. Furthermore, every name, image, and likeness deal involving a school, its employees, volunteers, or affiliated entities will now count against the school's revenue-sharing cap, tightening fiscal controls.

On the labor front, the legislation limits who can file lawsuits under the law, allowing only current or former athletes to pursue legal action. This change, along with the addition of seats for mid-sized conferences and an athlete on the 24-member Congressional Commission on the Future of College Athletics, aims to balance power dynamics. However, the National Collegiate Athletic Association opposes the bill, citing concerns that it opens the door for athlete unionization, which House conservatives worry could harm schools and conferences.

Legislative Timeline and Next Procedural Steps

Amendments to the House bill are due Wednesday, with the Rules Committee likely to meet next week to consider them. If a rule is approved, floor votes could follow the week after Thanksgiving, coinciding with the start of the House return on November 30. The House returns for a final three-week session, providing a narrow window for both chambers to resolve differences before the holiday recess ends on December 17.

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If the bill does not pass by the end of December, it must start over in January in a new Congress. The NCAA has urged its member schools to lobby lawmakers immediately, warning in a letter that the bill could come up as early as November 30. Senator Cruz expects an overwhelming bipartisan vote in the House, noting he has discussed the plan with House Speaker Mike Johnson and believes there is sufficient time for the Senate to vote on an amended version before the session concludes.