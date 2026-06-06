Prostitution crackdown lands at least 9 men in jail, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff’s detectives conducted a crackdown on prostitution Thursday afternoon and made at least nine arrests.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altar – The Bexar County Sheriff’s detectives conducted a crackdown on prostitution Thursday afternoon and made at least nine arrests.

Based on jail booking information, it appears the suspects were all rounded up between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Those arrested include: Abdul Ali Mohammad, 31; Shawn Blue, 33; Roger Galan, 64; Jose David Garcia, 72; Joseph Guevara, 29; Jay Anthony Hernandez, 20; Juan Rubio, 34; Nathan Thomas, 30; and Ernest Valdez Jr., 49. The crackdown appears to be part of an ongoing effort by BCSO.

Back in December, KSAT rode along with undercover detectives as they made arrests related to prostitution and illegal drugs along Austin Highway. Katrina Webber Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air. Spurs + Storms?

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