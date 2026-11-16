Prostate cancer testing now urged for men in their 50s and 60s

A lead author of the new screening guidelines explains why.

What are the new screening recommendations?. Previously, we recommended that people talk with their healthcare provider to decide whether or not screening is right for them.every two years from age 50 through 69.

PSA is a protein that prostate cells make. Cancer and other conditions can cause PSA levels to rise. People at higher risk, including Black men and men with a strong family history of prostate cancer, should be screened annually from age 45 to 69. A strong family history means having a family member who was diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65, or multiple family members diagnosed at any age.

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People with a single family member diagnosed at age 65 or older should be screened every two years from age 45 years to age 69 years. For people ages 70 to 74, we recommend they talk with their healthcare provider about whether or not to continue screening. Because there is uncertainty about the benefit of screening for people in this age group,For those over age 74, we recommend against prostate cancer screening.

The potential harms of screening, such as more invasive follow-up tests and treatment, are likely to exceed the benefits for people in this age group.. The digital rectal exam may still be helpful when further evaluating elevated PSA levels or symptoms related to the prostate gland. The past decade has seen mounting evidence supporting the benefits of using the PSA blood test to screen for prostate cancer.

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At the same time, there have been significant developments to reduce the potential harms associated with prostate cancer screening, includingof developing prostate cancer compared with white men. They are also at greater risk for having more advanced disease at the time of diagnosis. These disparities are likely due to a, that confer significantly elevated risk of prostate cancer.

Though screening recommendations for these cases are beyond the scope of our guideline, several professional medical organizations, including theFor years, clinicians believed that the benefits of PSA screening were uncertain and didn’t necessarily outweigh the potential harms. This stance was in part because of the results of two large prostate cancer screening trials that were published in 2009.

One,in such a way that it couldn’t have shown a benefit: Almost 90% of the men in the control group – that is, the group that wasn’t supposed to get screened – actually did get screened, and many of the men with abnormal PSA levels didn’t follow-up. Conversely, most of the men in the European study who were randomized to standard care – no testing – instead of screening did not, in fact, get a PSA test, so it was more of a true comparison of the effect of screening versus not screening.in the European study, the effects of screening became clear: Screening reduced the risk of dying from prostate cancer by 13%.

And about 500 men needed to be screened to avert one death from prostate cancer.. And the proportion of people needing to be screened to save a life would be significantly lower if extrapolated to a lifetime of screening starting at age 45 or 50, rather than the average number of two screenings that men received in the study. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force also has its own prostate cancer screening guidelines.

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The task force’s guidelines currently recommend that clinicians not screen for prostate cancer unless the patient indicates a preference to proceed. At the time of the task force’sthose guidelines over the past several years. It is possible that their update will more closely align with that of the American Cancer Society. I do think we have both sufficient evidence of benefit and sufficient reduction of the risks to now proactively recommend screening.

Where the two guidelines do align is that both recommend that patients be informed of the benefits, risks and limitations of prostate cancer screening so they know what they’re getting into. It is likely that our new screening recommendations will be covered by most insurers.

However, patients may have out-of-pocket costs for further testing their doctor orders as a result of an abnormal PSA level. Even though the benefits far outweigh the risks, there may be legitimate reasons why some people may not wish to undergo screening. , which is how clinicians diagnose prostate cancer if a patient has an elevated PSA and an abnormal follow-up MRI scan or biomarker test. Prostate biopsies are uncomfortable, and they may cause some bleeding or occasionally an infection.

Forgoing screening, however, also means forgoing the opportunity to find cancer at its earliest stages, when the chance for a cure is very high.