Prostate Cancer Screening Guideline: American Cancer Society Recommends Testing Every Two Years

The American Cancer Society now recommends prostate cancer screening every two years from age 50, with annual screening from age 45 for higher-risk men.

The American Cancer Society has updated its prostate cancer screening guidelines to include a direct recommendation for men to be screened. Based in Atlanta, the organization is urging men to take action on prostate cancer early detection. The update recommends screening every two years starting at age 50 for men at average risk, and annual screening starting at age 45 for Black men and for those with a strong family history of the disease.

The guideline change is a significant shift from the organization's previous position. Earlier guidance emphasized informed decision-making, which encouraged men to discuss prostate cancer screening with a health care provider before deciding whether to be tested. The new version moves beyond that approach by giving a clear, specific schedule that men can follow.

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Updated Screening Schedule and PSA Thresholds

The American Cancer Society now recommends screening every two years from age 50 for men at average risk. Black men and men with a strong family history should begin annual screening at age 45, according to the updated guideline.

The main screening method is the prostate-specific antigen test, commonly called the PSA test. It measures the level of PSA in a blood sample. PSA is a protein produced by the prostate gland, and high levels may be caused by cancerous cells in the prostate. However, a high reading does not always indicate cancer, because it can also result from an enlarged prostate, which is common as men age.

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The new guideline describes an abnormal PSA level as 3 nanograms per milliliter or higher for men aged 69 and younger, and 6.5 ng/mL or higher for men aged 70 to 74. Dr. Yaw Nyame, a physician and associate professor at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center who served on the expert panel that reviewed the guideline, said an early baseline reading is valuable. He noted that a first PSA result below 1 ng/mL is associated with a much lower lifetime risk of prostate cancer.

Stakeholder Views on Shared Decision Making

Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society, said the organization hopes men will seriously consider screening. He stated that once men reach age 70, the decision returns to an individual process between patient and physician.

Dahut explained that the guideline from 2010 did not clearly show that screening benefits outweighed harms at that time. He said two developments have since changed the picture. First, efforts over time have reduced the harms of screening. Second, long-term data from studies conducted mainly in Europe show that men screened every two years experienced a decrease in prostate cancer mortality.

Dr. Neeraj Agarwal, a medical oncologist and co-director of the Prostate Cancer Program, argued that leaving the decision entirely to each patient and doctor meant many men were never offered the test. Dr. Justin Gregg, an associate professor of urology and health disparities research, said continued evidence strengthens the case for PSA screening in appropriately selected men. Gregg, who was not involved in writing the updated guidelines, said he welcomed the society's encouragement of PSA-based screening.

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Real-World Impact of Early Prostate Cancer Detection

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States, behind only lung cancer. Diagnoses have been rising, and many physicians warn that too many cases are still found after the disease has become harder to treat.

Dahut said the rise in prostate cancer has been driven primarily by men who already have advanced disease. He urged men to talk with their primary care doctor about the updated guidelines and to seriously consider screening if they fall within the recommended age range.

Nyame said more than 330,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year, and many of them can be cured if the disease is detected early and treated. Men who fall within the new age ranges now have a clear schedule to follow, and the guideline also states that clinicians should review the benefits, limitations, and harms of PSA screening before a patient decides to begin testing.