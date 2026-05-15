Prostate Cancer Screening Could Save Thousands of Lives a Year, Says Landmark Review

A landmark review has found that prostate cancer screening could save thousands of lives a year and should be made an option for the vast majority of men. The study, carried out by a group of esteemed scientists who analyzed data from nearly 800,000 participants, concluded that testing men as young as 45 for signs of prostate cancer led to fewer deaths related to the disease.

Prostate cancer screening could save thousands of lives a year and should be made an option for the vast majority of men, a landmark review has found.

The study, carried out by a group of esteemed scientists who analyzed data from nearly 800,000 participants, concluded that testing men as young as 45 for signs of prostate cancer led to fewer deaths related to the disease. Overall, the scientists from the Cochrane Review, a highly-regarded international group of healthcare researchers, found that prostate cancer screening is comparable to existing breast and bowel cancer screening programs.

The Daily Mail is campaigning to end needless prostate cancer deaths and for a national prostate cancer screening program. Our campaign is also backed by Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Stephen Fry, who have been treated for prostate cancer. Last night, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the research as a major step towards a prostate cancer screening program.

'As this important research shows, a targeted national screening program for prostate cancer would save lives,' Mr Sunak said. 'The Daily Mail is right that we must prevent more families from losing a father, a brother, or a son to this cruel disease. 'So, let’s take this vital step for men’s health and back prostate cancer screening. ' Prostate cancer is now the most common cancer in the UK, according to Prostate Cancer UK.

The news comes six months after the UK National Screening Committee ruled that widespread prostate cancer screening should not be rolled out on the NHS. Instead, the UKNSC ruled that only a small group of men with a rare genetic mutation would be screened for the disease.

But the new Cochrane review found that offering a PSA test to men aged 45 to 85 not only led to more prostate cancer diagnoses but also reduced deaths by a ‘modest but meaningful’ amount. Dr Phillip Dahm, a urologist from the University of Minnesota and the review’s senior author, said: 'The main finding of our review is that we can now say for the first time say with authority that prostate cancer screening does reduce prostate cancer mortality.

' He added that there is now 'a reasonable evidence base to support a conversation about PSA screening. ' Charities say the findings are likely to force the UKNSC to reconsider its ruling. Prostate cancer is the most common male cancer, affecting one in eight men, with around 55,000 new cases and 12,000 deaths every year. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: 'As this important research shows, a targeted national screening program for prostate cancer would save lives.

' Wes Streeting, the former Health Secretary who resigned yesterday over Keir Starmer’s leadership, previously stated he wanted to introduce prostate cancer screening on the NHS as long as the decision was ‘guided by the evidence. ’ Oliver Kemp, CEO of Prostate Cancer Research in the UK, said: ‘Today’s Cochrane review marks an important moment in the prostate cancer screening debate.

'Crucially, much of the evidence underpinning these findings comes from older diagnostic pathways, where a raised PSA often led directly to biopsy and treatment. 'The reality today is very different. MRI, safer, more targeted biopsies, active surveillance, and emerging biomarker tests now give us far better tools to reduce unnecessary biopsies, overdiagnosis, and overtreatment.

'At a time when more than 12,000 men die from the disease each year, and major decisions on prostate cancer screening are expected soon, these findings matter. ' The review analyzed data from six trials from 1993 onwards and found that PSA blood tests reduced prostate cancer deaths by approximately two men per every 1,000 screened. Currently, without screening, 16 men in 1,000 will die from their disease. Introducing routine screening could reduce this to 14.

This means that for every 500 men screened, one life will be saved – a figure comparable to existing breast and bowel cancer screening programs. The Daily Mail is campaigning to end needless prostate deaths and backing prostate cancer screening for men at high risk of the disease.

However, the researchers stressed that the studies they assessed did not assess the risk of complications that arise due to prostate cancer screening





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prostate Cancer Screening Prostate Cancer Cochrane Review PSA Test Breast Cancer Screening Bowel Cancer Screening National Screening Committee Rishi Sunak Keir Starmer Oliver Kemp Prostate Cancer UK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Defense seeks magistrate screening of accused pastor’s phone before prosecutors can access messagesDUVAL COUNTY, Fla.

Read more »

Adulthood weight gain raises cancer risk, study suggestThe study, presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul, Turkey, examined body weight trajectories on multiple occasions from ages 17 to 60 to find associations. Men who gained the most weight were at a 2.67-times higher risk of liver cancer and 2.25-times higher risk of oesophageal cancer compared with those who gained the least. Women who piled on the most pounds faced a 3.78-times higher risk of endometrial cancer. Early, middle, and later adulthood weight changes were associated with overall cancer incidence and established obesity-related cancers among both men and women.

Read more »

Central Altadena Little League documentary screening at Loma Alta Park SaturdayA documentary film about the 2025 Central Altadena Little League season in the wake of the Eaton fire is being screened for free at Loma Alta Park this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Read more »

Vin Diesel Tears Up Talking About Paul Walker at the ’Fast & Furious’ Cannes ScreeningJordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Meadow Walker, the daughter of late 'Fast' actor Paul Walker, were also on hand at the Palais.

Read more »